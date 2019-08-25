Lizzie McGuire Star Hopes to Join Hilary Duff in Disney+ Sequel Series

Jake Thomas, who played scheming little brother Matt McGuire in Lizzie McGuire, hopes to reunite with co-star Hilary Duff in the sequel series coming to Disney+.

“I hope so too,” Thomas posted under Reddit username /u/ImJakeThomas after another user expressed optimism Thomas would be involved. Thomas previously verified the account when performing a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” Q&A in 2014.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced Friday at D23 Expo, the revival will follow an “older, wiser” Lizzie who now enjoys a “much bigger shoe budget” as part of her “perfect life” in New York City.

“She has her dream job, she has kind of the perfect life right now,” Duff said when presenting the revival coming from showrunner and original series creator Terri Minsky. “She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator, she has her dream guy who owns a cool SoHo restaurant, she has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Despite having what sounds like a picture perfect plan, Duff added the nearly 30-year-old Lizzie is “still dealing with that 13-year-old, no-holds-barred, animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult-Lizzie head.”

“So she has to deal with that,” Duff added with a laugh, “but I think that’s what’s gonna make it really special.”

Speaking to Disney-owned Good Morning America at D23, Duff said she can only “play it coy” when asked if Lizzie McGuire fans will see some sort of followup to the romance that blossomed between Lizzie and longtime best friend Gordo (Adam Lambert).

“You know what, I can’t give too much away. I have to play it coy,” Duff said. “But there’s a lot of surprises in store, and I think everyone’s dreams are going to be fulfilled by going on the journey of the show. We have a lot of surprises in store.”

The Lizzie McGuire sequel will stream exclusively on Disney+. Disney has not yet set a premiere date.