Loki: Could Mephisto Be the Marvel Show's Big Bad?

If you take a moment to join the Loki discourse on Twitter or some other social media network, you'll see Kang this and Kang that. After all, it's a role that only makes sense with the show's time-traveling plot and all. But if you would, drop that notion and entertain us for a moment as we throw you a curveball. What if Mephisto, the Prince of Lies, was the villain opposite the Asgardian God of Mischief?

Admittedly, the supporting evidence is pretty weak, and it's highly improbable a show on Disney+ would feature a live-action version of the Devil. Because the Loki trailer was released, however, and it had at least one peculiar shot potentially referencing the character, we've got to ask the question — is Mephisto showing up in this series? The moment in question appears to involve TVA agents questioning a child, and between the two parties is a stained glass window featuring a demonic-looking character.

With the framing of the scene, it's highly likely the design is at least a nod or Easter egg to Mephisto or a character similar to him. Add in the fact he and Loki are both the mischievous types, and who knows — maybe we'll see His Satanic Majesty sometime early next year.

Regardless, the show will take Tom Hiddleston's Loki to places we've yet to see as he runs into characters far from what we've ever seen on-screen so far. Hiddleston himself previously expressed excitement in the fact he got to reprise the role once again, especially at this point in his career.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Loki has yet to set a release date.

