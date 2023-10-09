Loki and O.B. Arrive at Avengers Campus

Loki and Ouroboros, a.k.a. "O.B.," are time-slipping into Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort — for a limited time. The second season of Marvel Studios series Loki premiered Thursday on Disney+, reuniting Loki (Tom Hiddleston), a.k.a. Variant L1130, with Time Variance Authority Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) in a timeline conquered by Kang (Jonathan Majors). With Loki time-slipping in and out of timelines, Loki and Mobius consulted the TVA's Repairs & Advancement expert O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) to "re-sync" Loki with a Temporal Aura Extractor at the exact moment they pulled a pruned Loki from the time stream at the Temporal Loom... or they risked losing Loki to time forever. (Got all that?)

If you didn't catch all that, crack open your official TVA Guidebook and track down Loki and O.B. at Avengers Campus within Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort. But hurry: according to Disney Parks, Loki and O.B. will only be appearing to greet guests for "a limited time."

The face characters join a lineup of Marvel superheroes that guests can spot in action at Avengers Campus, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and more. A first-look image, below, shows the God of Mischief wearing his suit and tie, while O.B. is dressed in his TVA-approved jumpsuit with clock gear patches inspired by another of Quan's iconic characters: Data from The Goonies.

"He brings a jumpsuit life to life," Loki costume designer Christine Wada exclusively told ComicBook about Quan's new MCU character. "And it was really fun because he talked about, [at] the first fittings, he talked about patches because Data had patches and he was like, 'What about patches? It'd be so fun.' And it was really, but then it quickly just became O.B. Now just he brings so much, I mean, you could put him in a paper bag and he would bring life to it."

Wada added of the Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner, "He's so sweet, but he also is very dedicated and does his homework and really talks about whether, 'Should this feel a little more vintage?' I mean, we always wanted it to feel like the '30s or '40s, so [his costume] was pulled from a vintage jumpsuit from that era."

New episodes of Marvel's Loki premiere Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.