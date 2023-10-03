Loki Season 2 First Reactions Surface Online
Critics are loving the second season of Loki, here's what everybody is saying.
The premiere of Loki Season Two is just days away, and the first reaction embargo for the Marvel Studios production has lifted. After a critically-acclaimed first season, the series seems to have recreated the magic as the initial reactions from critics is overwhelmingly positive. Not only are early reviewers saying both Tom Hiddleston and Sophia di Martino continue to shine as Loki and Sylvie, but an early favorite amongst most is Ke Huy Quan's O.B., a new agent at the Time Variance Authority (TVA).
Rick and Morty alumnus Eric Martin took over the reins for the show from Michael Waldron, with Moon Knight helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead taking over directorial duties. "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority," Marvel's synopsis for the second batch of episode reads. "Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."
Keep scrolling to see what people saying!
Loki Rules
prevnext
#Loki Season 2 rules.
The first 4 episodes have a thrilling time-traveling mystery and charm. Some of the TVA sci-fi jargon is hard to follow. The cast is tremendous together. The sets are great. Overall, it’s awesome.
Hoping Episodes 5 & 6 stick the landing! pic.twitter.com/nC3Oi7OXGe— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 3, 2023
Return to Form
prevnext
Loki season 2 is a major return to form for Marvel Shows. After MCU misfires, it gives us a transcendent season that'll satisfy fans of all kinds. The third episode is must-watch TV. Ke Huy Quan is magnificent, alongside more amazing work as Loki from Tom Hiddleston. #Loki pic.twitter.com/TsObiFUdmr— Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) October 3, 2023
Epic & Grand
prevnext
I got to watch 4 episodes of #LOKI SEASON 2
It picks up right where S1 left off w/ a frenetic & intense premiere. It’s excellent.
The series manages to tell an epic & grand story while feeling personal & intimate.
Loki continues to be Marvel’s best series. #LokiSeason2 pic.twitter.com/UZ09b5oWHP— POC Culture (@POCculture) October 3, 2023
Triumphant
prevnext
#LOKI Season 2 marks a TRIUMPHANT COMEBACK, with Owen Wilson & Tom Hiddleston delivering STELLAR performances. The first 4 episodes are a thrilling mix of MISCHIEF, CHARM, & CHAOS, and the delightful presence of Ke Huy Quan makes it even more enjoyable! pic.twitter.com/fdeUGHA942— Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) October 3, 2023
Best Yet
prevnext
#LOKI Season 2 is STELLAR and a finely tuned tale that wastes no time getting back into action. I’ve seen 4 episodes and Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson are once again a perfect pair, but it’s Ke Huy Quan who delightfully steals the show. It may be Marvel’s finest season of TV yet. pic.twitter.com/Eb3Gzsfl5s— Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) October 3, 2023
Enchanting
prevnext
#Loki Season 2 picks up the pieces of Season 1, emphasizing the importance of repairing what’s broken instead of having to rebuild. The production design and cinematography remain some of the MCU’s best. Tom Hiddleston has never been better. He finds unexpected ways to enchant. pic.twitter.com/lLVoa6g3dC— Eric Marchen (@EM6211) October 3, 2023
Dr. Who Meets MCU
#Loki season 2 is THE BEST TV YOU'LL WATCH THIS YEAR. Huge vibes of Doctor Who meet the MCU. Cinematography is a massive standout, while the story IS OUT OF THIS WORLD GOOD! New addition Key Huy Quan truly captivates. I’m eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for Loki this season. pic.twitter.com/IwA8DDJEue— Anthony • The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) October 3, 2023
*****
Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.prev