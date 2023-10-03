Loki Season 2 First Reactions Surface Online

Critics are loving the second season of Loki, here's what everybody is saying.

By Adam Barnhardt

The premiere of Loki Season Two is just days away, and the first reaction embargo for the Marvel Studios production has lifted. After a critically-acclaimed first season, the series seems to have recreated the magic as the initial reactions from critics is overwhelmingly positive. Not only are early reviewers saying both Tom Hiddleston and Sophia di Martino continue to shine as Loki and Sylvie, but an early favorite amongst most is Ke Huy Quan's O.B., a new agent at the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Rick and Morty alumnus Eric Martin took over the reins for the show from Michael Waldron, with Moon Knight helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead taking over directorial duties. "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority," Marvel's synopsis for the second batch of episode reads. "Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Keep scrolling to see what people saying!

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

