Loki Poster Showcases Ke Huy Quan's O.B. and Temproal Core Protocols

The first episode of Loki's second season is now streaming on Disney+. The title of the episode is "Ouroboros," which is the name of the new character played by Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan. Ouroboros AKA O.B. works at the Department of Repairs and Advancement at the TVA and helps Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) figure out how to stop Loki from time-slipping. OB reveals they will need a temporal aura extractor to use in the Temporal Loom while Mobius has to wear a Temporal Core suit. A fun new poster shared by Marvel Studios showcases O.B. and gives some Temporal Core safety tips.

"Got a minute for safety?" the poster reads before sharing "Temporal Core Protocol." You can check out the poster below:

How Ke Huy Quan Joined Loki:

Loki executive producer Kevin Wright recently shared with Variety the story of how Quan was cast as O.B.

"We were in London, so I had at least some version of our scripts. The way the process works, they're always being rewritten, but O.B. was in there, and his introduction scene was almost exactly as originally written," Wright explained. "I would like to say it was in early spring, which was maybe just two months before we started shooting. We were casting, and Everything Everywhere All at Once was playing in L.A. and in New York, but it hadn't gone nationwide yet. I think it was going the very next week. We had gotten a call from our casting director who said, 'Hey, I'm about to put together a list for O.B. – just initial thoughts. But before I do that, I really think you guys should meet Ke, and I think it should be Ke. I think you guys should meet with him quick, because probably by Monday, he's going to have a lot of offers for different things.'

"So that Friday, myself, Justin, and Aaron, two of our directors, had gotten on a Zoom with Ke. We pitched him the show and this character. We shared that introduction scene with him and maybe the full script. And then we called in the big guns that Monday; Kevin Feige got on the phone with him and said, 'Ke, I know you read the script. I know you talked to the guys. We really think you should do this. I really want you to join the Marvel family.' And he had already made up his mind over the weekend. It was like, 'I'm there. I've been a huge fan of this for a long time.'"

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ComicBook.com's podcast Phase Zero will be recording live episodes every week following Loki season 2's new episodes on Disney+. Each week we will review, breakdown, and discuss the latest installment of the new Marvel series immediately after the episode's conclusion! The new episodes will be broadcast live on the Phase Zero channel on YouTube before being made available on all major podcast platforms. You can subscribe to the Phase Zero channel now and turn on notifications to make sure you don't miss the Loki Season 2 bonus episodes!

Did you enjoy the first episode of Loki's new season? Tell us in the comments!