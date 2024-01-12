Loki Star Eugene Cordero Helps a Friend in New Sesame Street Video (Exclusive)

The worlds of Sesame Street and Marvel's Loki have crossed over in the most delightful way, and we've got your exclusive first look! Today Sesame Workshop shared a new entry in their ongoing digital series that features fan-favorite celebrities stopping by Sesame Street to share key mindfulness techniques, and this week Loki and Star Trek: Lower Decks star Eugene Cordero stopped by. In the new video, which you can see below, Two-Headed Monster is upset when their ice cream falls to the ground. Cordero has a technique that's perfect for the situation, and it's called Move It Out.

As you can see in the video, Two-Headed Monster is pretty upset after their ice cream falls to the ground. To help handle the big feelings, Cordero teaches them how to Move It Out. Shaking out the anger helps a lot it turns out, but Cordero also brought them more ice cream. Unfortunately, that ice cream falls too, but thankfully Two-Headed Monster now knows exactly how to handle things.

The ongoing digital series also features mindfulness techniques from Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernandez and The Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham. You can find the official description for Cordero's episode and Sesame Workshop below.

(Photo: Zach Hyman)

"Two-Headed Monster feels angry! Eugene Cordero knows the perfect Mindfulness Moment to handle big feelings – and that's to dance around and move your body!

Sesame Workshop is a nonprofit with a mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Currently available in more than 150 countries, you'll find us on screens, in classrooms, in communities – everywhere families can use a trusted hand to help little ones reach their full potential. Our unforgettable characters bring joyful learning into children's lives and help Sesame Workshop change the world, one smile at a time."

Cordero made his return to the MCU in Loki season, where he was promoted to series regular. Cordero plays the role of Casey in the series, though he also played the roles of Hunter K-5E and Frank Morris during the show. In addition to Cordero, Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, Ke Huy Quan, Jonathan Majors, and Owen Wilson. You can find the official description for season 2 below.

"Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

What did you think of the video and who else would you like to see in the series? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Sesame Street and Marvel with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!