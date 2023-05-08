The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Tease More Rings in Season 2

Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is in production, and the cast of the show is teasing fans that Season 2 will live up to the title of the show more so than Season 1 – because there's going to be more actual Rings of Power in play!

The Season 1 Finale of The Rings of Power (SPOILERS) saw the archvillain Sauron (masquerading as Charlie Vickers' heroic warrior Halbrand) successfully influenced the Elves into creating the first three Rings of Power, at Eregion. Even though Elrond (Robert Aramayo) discovered the deception (too late), the first three rings forged by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) already seemed to lure the Elves in with their power.

Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) teased Deadline with how Galadriel's Ring of Power will factor into the character's Season 2 story arc:

"When we finished Season 1, the rings were being made and we knew it was going to be a huge change for Middle Earth," Clark explained. "[Galadriel] is going to be part of that change because she has her own ring."

Actor Peter Mullan (King Durin III) was more direct, teasing, "There are more rings; the show is called The Rings of Power. Maybe I'll be getting a new necklace, who knows?"

What Are The Rings of Power?

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

In the lore of J.R.R. Tolkien, there were twenty Rings of Power that were forged during the Second Age of Middle-earth (when the Rings of Power takes place). The rings were corrupted by Sauron from the start, in a scheme to take over Middle-earth. Nineteen rings were distributed to the leaders of the various races of Middle-earth:

3 Rings of Power were given to the Elves.

7 Rings of Power were given to the Dwarves.

9 Rings of Power were given to the tribes of men.

1 Ring of Power was forged by Sauron at Mount Doom; that ring was the One Ring that Sauron used to control all the others and a powerful talisman that channeled Sauron's evil.

As the title of the show implies, this Lord of the Rings prequel series is exploring how all the Rings of Power were created and distributed across Middle-earth – which hands they ended up on, and what effects the corrupted artifacts had on the path of Middle-earth's history. Sounds like that story will really kick into gear during The Rings of Power Season 2 – and hopefully the show is better for it.

The Rings of Power can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.