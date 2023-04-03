Fire Breaks Out On Set of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

A fire reportedly broke out on the set of Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, as filming takes place on Season 2. The fire occurred at Bray Studios, the Windsor, UK, set where The Rings of Power Season 2 is filming. "Plumes of smoke" were seen coming from the building; the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has since responded with a statement about what happened:

"At 12:26pm on Monday, 3 April, we received reports of a fire at Bray Studios near Windsor. At this time, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bracknell, Slough and Maidenhead Fire Stations have been sent to the scene," the statement reveals. "Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a single storey warehouse. Firefighters remain at the scene of the incident. Further updates will be provided when available."

No further details at this time about what kind of scene or sequence was being filmed when the fire started – obviously, those same details could be potential MAJOR SPOILERS for what the storyline will be for this pivotal (do-or-die?) season of The Rings of Power.

Incidentally, this is the second time that The Rings of Power Season 2 has made headlines for an on-set incident: Just last week reports broke about a horse dying on set while filming. Amazon Studios released a statement about that as well:

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a production horse died on 21st March," said a spokesperson in the statement. "The incident took place in the morning whilst the horse was being exercised prior to rehearsals. The trainer was not in costume and filming had yet to commence. Both a veterinarian and a representative of the American Humane Association were present at the time."

As it turned out, the horse perished from an independent cardiac incident.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will add a lot of new names to the cast. That includes Game of Thrones and Justice League actor Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie as new regulars, with Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch as recurring cast members.

You can stream The Rings of Power Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

