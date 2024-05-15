The Hunt for Gollum Filmmakers Weigh in on Connections to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum's filmmakers have weighed in on there being connections to The Rings of Power. This week brought a ton of news from The Lord of the Rings universe. The Rings of Power Season 2 is bringing Sauron into clearer focus and that means some familiar faces could turn up. Phillippa Boyens talked to Deadline about some overlap between the Prime Video series and the upcoming movie. Andy Serkis' project seems like a self-contained adventure. But, as time has proven, Gollum will find a way into curious spaces. The beauty of all these different movies and shows is that there's enough room for everyone at the table. Here's what she had to say.

"There's room enough for lots of people to exist within that space," said Boyens. "We've never wanted to be the gatekeepers of Middle Earth. Sometimes other people put you in that position, but we don't feel that. Honestly, I haven't seen any of it. I didn't want to go watch too much, because I genuinely didn't want to be influenced. But I think it's a fantastic era, as a choice. The making of the rings of power is a brilliant piece of storytelling. It's a great era, full of fascinating characters.

The Rings Of Power Season 2 Is Almost Here

(Photo: Prime Video)

Season 2 of The Rings of Power is coming up shortly. For those looking to catch up before the ride gets started, Prime Video released a brand-new synopsis for the season before things get wild: "In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season One's epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other."

Do you think we'll see some overlap between The Rings of Power and The Hunt for Gollum? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!