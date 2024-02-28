The Rings of Power Season 2 Gets Major Update

The Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power took a distinct approach to J.R.R. Tolkien's mythos, leaving fans very curious to see what future seasons might have in store. As a new update surrounding series creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay reveals, the long-awaited premiere of The Rings of Power Season 2 might be on the horizon.

Buried within the announcement of Payne and McKay's exclusive deal with Amazon MGM Studios is confirmation that Season 2 of The Rings of Power "is expected to debut later this year." The report also reveals that although The Rings of Power has yet to be officially renewed for Season 3, Payne and McKay "have started to break the initial story outline."

What Will The Rings of Power Season 2 Be About?

Filming on Season 2 of The Rings of Power began just months after Season 1's premiere. Filming reportedly wrapped this past June, even as many other shows shut down production altogether amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Plot details have yet to officially be revealed, although it has been safe to assume that it will play off of last season's Sauron reveal, and could possibly introduce characters such as Tom Bombadil.

"We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high," Amazon's Jennifer Salke said in an interview last fall. "So it'll take what it takes. But there's been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus. We're moving fast."

What Is The Rings of Power About?

The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

Are you excited for Season 2 of The Rings of Power? What do you think of this new release update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!