The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Reportedly Wraps Filming

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 has reportedly wrapped filming. On Twitter, Fellowship of Fans has joined a chorus of murmurs online that the Amazon series has concluded filming. As with most productions right now, there has been a hastening to get the shows and movies being produced out because of the AMPTP's current struggle with the WGA. Now, with the actors joining the strike like with the writers, it seems that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be one of the only projects we see get across the finish line with any clarity over the summer. While some of the reactions to the Amazon show was mixed, there are still a lot of fans looking forward to there return trip!

Director Wayne Che Yip was interviewed by Comicbook.com not too long ago. He talked about the variety of challenges that The Rings of Power present. Luckily for the team, There are some creative solutions that allow Middle-Earth to be rendered beautifully on-screen.

🚨BREAKING: Filming has finally wrapped for Season 2 of ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER’ in London, England.



The wrap party is scheduled for 9th June pic.twitter.com/CeDUWL7njy — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) June 6, 2023

"(Forced perspective) is hands down, was the hardest thing," the director shared. "The most challenging thing in the whole show was making different actors different heights; and typically, or just Sod's law, the actor that you needed to play the smallest character would actually be the tallest person in real life. There was a lot of planning. But one of our main goals was to try and make the experience as natural as possible for the actors. Because at the end of the day, if the performances weren't there, it didn't really necessarily matter whether we made someone look tall or look smaller. And so we worked very hard with the visual effects department to make sure that the actors could always, to some extent, act with each other."

How Did The Filmmakers Approach The Rings of Power Season 1?

The Rings of Power Season 1 director JA Bayona spoke to ComicBook.com about making that first group of episodes. The filmmaker emphasized the weight inherent with this property. With every step, Bayona and the team had their eye toward the source material. But, knew they had the unhelpful job of building on what was laid out so long ago. Bayona helmed the initial two episodes of The Rings of Power Season 1 before Wayne Che Yip and Charlotte Brändström split the following six entries.

"It was massive [responsibility]," Bayona offered. "I have so much respect for the books. I read them when I was a kid and read them back to prepare the show. You felt the responsibility of taking such a beautiful story back to the screen."

"It was great actually because when I read them again, I noticed how extraordinary the writing of talking is," Bayona added. "And actually it was very helpful to me because it was so detailed, so rich that every time I was able to go back and get ideas from there."

