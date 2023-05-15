Rings of Power Composer Bear McCreary Responds to Percy Jackson Rumors (Exclusive)

Rick Riordan's world of demigods and monsters has a new lease on live-action life. Following two disappointing feature film adaptations at 20th Century Fox, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is getting a second chance in Hollywood, this time coming in the form of a Disney+ streaming show. Production on the serialized reboot has emphasized that the only thing this adaptation and the movies have in common is a title, as Disney+'s Percy Jackson has already proven to be much more faithful to the source material. That said, there is one key element to Percy Jackson and the Olympians that the books cannot provide: sound.

While there is no official word on who will be composing the show, many eyes have looked towards The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Bear McCreary. Earlier this year, fans noticed that McCreary was following both Riordan and the official Percy Jackson TV accounts on Twitter, leading to speculation that he would be involved with the series.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, McCreary stayed quiet on the rumors but noted that he is excited about the show regardless.

"All I can say right now is that I think that show is going to be pretty cool, and I'm looking forward to seeing it," McCreary said. "And I bet it'll sound pretty cool."

Adding to speculation that McCreary will be involved is the fact that he worked on Black Sails, a Starz program that shares a lot of talent with Percy Jackson. Actors Toby Stephens and Jessica Parker Kennedy as well as executive producer Jonathan E. Steinberg are credited on both programs.

Outside of McCreary's potential involvement, Percy Jackson is making strong progress ahead of its 2024 debut on Disney+. Riordan recently revealed to ComicBook.com that he has already screened director's cuts of all Percy Jackson Season 1 episodes.

"I've seen cuts of all the episodes at this point, multiple cuts, because they do go through a manuscript," Riordan said. "They go through revision, after revision, after revision. They're great. Honestly, I think my first reaction was relief. I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I think the fans are going to be pleased.' That's all I want."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians wrapped production this past February and is currently in post-production, with an expected Disney+ premiere sometime in early 2024.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.