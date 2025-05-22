LOST Co-Creator Rebooting a Hit Tom Hanks Movie as New Netflix Series

Lost co-creator Carlton Cuse is working with novelist Dan Brown on a streaming series adaptation of Brown’s upcoming novel The Secret of Secrets. This is Brown’s sixth novel about the character Robert Langdon, who was played by Tom Hanks in three previous movie adaptations, but it sounds like the new show will not cover those previous stories again. Netflix has already given the untitled Secret of Secrets adaptation a series order, though the book won’t hit shelves until September 9th, via publisher Doubleday. In the meantime, Brown serves as a co-creator on the series with Cuse, while Cuse will be the showrunner.

“In Dan Brown’s upcoming thrilling new novel, symbologist Robert Langdon races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind,” reads the logline from Netflix. “The series adaptation will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that has made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon.”

Brown’s novels are typically billed as mysteries, though they have a healthy blend of supernatural factors and personal drama to keep the story moving as well. The first in this series was Angels & Demons, released in 2000, followed by The Da Vinci Code in 2003. The Lost Symbol, Inferno, and Origin are also about Langdon. Hanks played the character in film adaptations of The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno. Peacock also released a prequel streaming series in 2021 titled The Lost Symbol, with Ashley Zukerman playing Langdon.

Brown has described Langdon as an aspiration alter ego for himself, noting that he was also inspired by Joseph Campbell and John Langdon, after whom he named the character. Brown’s Langdon is a professor of Religious Iconology and Symbology at Harvard University — though this position doesn’t exist in real life — and is a brilliant scholar with an eidetic memory. By the time the book series starts, his reputation is already so widespread that he is called in from around the world to lend his expertise to situations that involve esoteric symbolism clues.

Netflix’s adaptation could circle back around to Brown’s other novels later on, as they are pretty flexible in their timeline. In fact, Brown’s novels only specify chronology between Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code, however, the movies easily reversed the orders of these two stories without upsetting fans or critics too much. It’s unclear how far Netflix hopes to take this series, as it is still in its early stages.

For now, fans can find Brown’s books in print, digital, and audiobook formats. The Secret of Secrets is available for pre-order now, and will be released on September 9th.