Star Wars Series in the Works From Lost Showrunner (What Could It Be About?)

Lost co-showrunner Carlton Cuse is working on a new Star Wars series with his son, Nick Cuse, but few details are available beyond that. The show’s existence was first reported by The InSneider on Monday, but was apparently not related to the Star Wars Celebration and the flood of news coming from there. Cuse is far from the first Lost alum to join the Star Wars franchise — series co-creator J.J. Abrams directed two titles in the sequel trilogy, while Cuse’s co-showrunner Damon Lindelof worked briefly on the sequel about Rey Skywalker, which is still in development without him. There’s no telling if Cuse and his son will handle anything that central to the galaxy, or branch off into something new.

The father and son team-up of Carlton and Nick Cuse is about all we know about this project so far — there’s no word on where it will be set in a galaxy far, far away, nor when on the timeline it will take place. We also have no hints about which characters will be involved, which groups, or what the format will look like. Overall, this is a complete mystery box, which is how Cuse has thrived in the past.

It’s a busy time for Star Wars, with plenty of other titles further along in development, with more details available. Those details may help whittle down the possibilities for Cuse’s project as well, since we can assume Lucasfilm won’t want to cover the same ground twice. Right now on the film side, we have The Mandalorian & Grogu expected on May 22nd, 2026, followed by Star Wars: Starfighter on May 28th, 2027. The untitled Rey sequel is also in pre-production now, but with no release date.

After that there are untitled projects with specific filmmakers attached but no story details yet. The exceptions are a Lando Calrissian spinoff co-written by Donald Glover, and a Rogue Squadron movie written and directed by Patty Jenkins. Meanwhile, on the TV side we have Andor Season 2 starting imminently on April 22nd, 2025.

After that, it’s not as clear where we go next. Ahsoka Season 2 is moving along, but still has no release date yet. Skeleton Crew was successful and fans are hoping for another season, though there have not been concrete reports about it so far. Finally, there are at least two more seasons of Star Wars: Visions coming, as well as an animated series about Darth Maul called Maul — Shadow Lord.

Fans have been unsure of what to expect from Star Wars since Disney opted to relegate much of its non-movie material to an alternate timeline called Legends. Some elements of these stories have been carried over into the main canon, but it’s not clear at this point what’s off the table and what’s up for grabs. Fans can certainly hope that Cuse’s show will visit their favorite story in the timeline, but there’s no guarantee.

For now, Star Wars fans will have their hands full with plenty of great shows and movies on the schedule. Andor Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, April 22nd on Disney+.