How LOST's John Locke Would Fare in The Walking Dead According to Terry O'Quinn

Terry O'Quinn is best known for his role as John Locke on ABC's LOST, a stoic character who goes to great lengths to share his mystical theories on why he and the other passengers of Oceanic 815 were stranded on the island. It's a character that would likely get into loads of trouble during a zombie outbreak according to O'Quinn himself.

"I don't know. He'd probably do something to cause trouble," O'Quinn tells us in support of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. "He'd probably try to convince them all, 'Come with me it'll all be okay. We'll be good. I'm gonna bring you back, I'm sure. I believe.'"

While John Locke can't join The Walking Dead Universe, O'Quinn's latest role comes as Beale, a general of the franchise's Civic Republic Military. According to O'Quinn, Major General Beale large operates outside of the Civic Republic.

"He is the leader of the Civic Republic military and it operates pretty independently of the Civic Republic government. So he doesn't really have to deal with them very much. And he's held in high esteem. He's kind of a hero. He has a long military history. He served two terms in Vietnam and went to officer training school. And he's had to make some decisions in terms of who lives and who dies and how to deal with the mass of walking dead," O'Quinn told Entertainment Weekly. "He has a big army, but he has about 2,000 of his front liners. They're his elite corps and they do most of the work, be it dirty or not dirty. He makes decisions based on what he thinks will help his community survive. And it's completely that he's trying to make sure that this city survives, so he makes some tough decisions.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live — starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne, and Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Matt Jeffries, and Terry O'Quinn — premieres Sunday, February 25, on AMC and AMC+.

