Lost Actor Josh Holloway Speaks Out on Surviving the Final Season

✖

Last month marked 10 years since the series finale of LOST aired, which means some of the cast has been reminiscing about their time on the show. Of course, the finale remains one the most debated in television history, with lots of differing opinions floating around. In a recent interview with Collider, Josh Holloway (James "Sawyer" Ford) revealed how he felt about his character's send-off.

"Yes, I am," Holloway replied when asked if he was happy with Sawyer's ending. "He survived. There came a point where Sawyer just didn’t understand any of the sh*t that was going on and didn’t care. He was like, 'I don’t give a sh*t. I’m gonna survive. I’m gonna survive this sh*t, and I don’t even know why.' But he did, and he made it. I have closure there, with that. Of course, we all didn’t know how they were gonna end that show and whether they needed to run for the hills, if they did it wrong. The problem with a great hit show, with an amazing, intricate, layered story is that there’s no way out of it. Look at The Sopranos, it just ended. Sh*t, how do you do it? That’s why I’m not a writer. I can always point my finger and say, 'They did it. I just did what they wrote.'"

In another recent interview with The Independent, Nestor Carbonell (Richard) and Henry Ian Cusick (Desmond) both revealed that they'd be down for a LOST reboot.

"I'd imagine they'd go with the island being the star, but you never know. I guess the obvious way would be Hurley and Benjamin Linus on the island. But yeah, I'd be up for it – it was a cool show and things are getting rebooted all the time,” Cusick shared.

"I'd work with Damon [Lindelof], Carlton [Cuse] and that cast any time on any project, and if they found something meaningful to do beyond what they've already created – and it would be meaningful coming from them – then I'd be the first to sign up," Carbonell added. "Lost was a gift in so many ways – it changed my life, it changed my family's life; my wife has actually written a book that she'll publish next year about the show from her point of view." He added, "To come back to it in some other incarnation would be another gift."

All six seasons of Lost are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.