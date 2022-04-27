Love, Victor Finally Airing on Disney+ With Final Season Premiere

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney+ will finally stream Love, Victor as the coming-of-age drama concludes its run with Season 3. Love, Victor was originally intended to debut on Disney+, but its LGBTQIA+ content ultimately landed it on Hulu, where it's aired for two seasons. Hulu announced Season 3 would be the final season of Love, Victor back in February. Victor (Michael Cimino) and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures with post-high school plans looming. The series, which is set within the universe of the hit rom-com Love, Simon, was first renewed for Season 3 back in July of 2021. The Season 3 premiere, along with Seasons 1 and 2 of Love, Victor, will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on June 15th.

"We are proud of Love, Victor and are excited to bring it to the widest possible audience on June 15 by making the full series available on both Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the final season and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month," Hulu president Joe Earley said in a statement to Variety. "In addition to highlighting this groundbreaking series, this will give subscribers a chance to sample more content that is available across our streaming services as we have done with titles like the Academy Award-winning Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and black-ish."

"When we think about creating stories that reflect the world we live in, which means being inclusive, empowering and authentic, Love, Victor represents one of our greatest achievements," Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said. "Distributing the show on both platforms will allow us the opportunity to bring Victor's stories as well as his family and friends' journeys that have been so beautifully told by our executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and our showrunner Brian Tanen to as wide of an audience as possible."

The Season 2 synopsis for Love, Victor reads: "This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

The series stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri.