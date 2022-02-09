Love, Victor Star Reacts to Final Season Announcement

On Tuesday, Hulu announced that the fan-favorite series Love, Victor will come to an end with the show’s upcoming third season. Now, series star Mason Gooding, who plays Andrew in the series, is opening up about the news. Speaking with Variety on the red carpet for his Prime Video romantic comedy I Want You Back, Gooding said he was “grateful” that the series was able to tell the story and that he hopes fans are satisfied with how it ends.

“I’m grateful that we’ve gotten to tell the story to this point,” Gooding said. “I hope people are satisfied with the ending. You’ll have to let me know when you watch it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starring Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz in addition to Gooding, Love, Victor is set within the universe of the hit rom-com Love, Simon. Per Hulu, the third season of the series will see Victor (Cimino) and his friends faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures with post-high school plans looming. The series will return with its final eight episodes on June 15th. The series originally debuted on Hulu in 2020, making headlines after it was moved to the streamer from Disney+, a decision that was explained as its content not being “family-friendly” enough for Disney+. The first two seasons of the series have been met with critical acclaim.

“Overall the reception to the film was incredibly positive, and that it was wonderful that it existed, this wish-fulfillment version of a coming out story in which the young person was accepted for who they were and that their parents had a great reaction, and it was heartening for a lot of people to see this represented on film,” Tanen explained in an interview with The Queer Review in 2020. “But at the same time but they told me that they kept hearing the same critique from time to time, which was that although a lot of people felt like it didn’t represent their experience. So, they started to wonder whether there was a story to tell where we could represent the experiences of teenagers who haven’t had it so easy and for whose families it was going to be a journey. That’s why television was such a great medium to tell this story because in film the characters have to come to a conclusion by the end of two hours, whereas with television people can grow over long periods of time. They can start in one place and end in another, and that felt really true to both a young person’s coming out journey as well as to the reaction of a family that might not be well-suited to hear that kind of news.”

The third and final season Love, Victor will debut on Hulu on Wednesday, June 15th.