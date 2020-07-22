HBO's Lovecraft Country Debuts New Poster

(Photo: HBO)

As horror fans around the world are quarantining themselves in their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we're left looking for new TV series to check out, with an all-new motion poster for HBO's Lovecraft Country building excitement for the series premiere on August 16th. The project is an adaptation of the Matt Ruff novel of the same name, and while you might not currently be familiar with showrunner Misha Green, the upcoming series is set to solidify her mastery over the genre, just like producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams have already demonstrated over the years. Check out the motion poster below and tune in to the series premiere on August 16th.

Lovecraft Country follows 25-year-old Koren war vet Atticus Black (Da 5 Bloods' Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Birds of Prey's Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story's Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip to find his missing father. Atticus, known for always having a pulp novel in his back pocket, wears his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in 1950s Jim Crow America. The trio must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Lovecraft Country is created and showrun by Misha Green (Underground), with executive producers on the series including Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and J.J. Abrams (Alias, Fringe, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), alongside Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller. Demange and Sackheim also directed episodes of the series. The series also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn.

The ambitious subject matter is sure to fulfill fans of a number of stories, with Green previously detailing the project's unique fusion of tones.

“We have the ghost story. We have the adventure, the Indiana Jones story. We have the mystery story. We have the sci-fi story,” Green shared with Entertainment Weekly. As the title implies, the series will also have its share of monsters, with Green noting the series “looks really f---ing cool. And that’s the thing, too, the idea that there’s not just one monster. I didn’t want to wait 'til the end of the season to see some big effects. I wanted to start in episode one and keep building from that.”

Tune in to the series premiere of Lovecraft Country on Sunday, August 16th on HBO.

Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.