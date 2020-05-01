Lovecraft Country From Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams Gets Full Teaser Trailer

Horror fans everywhere have been looking forward to HBO's adaptation of Lovecraft Country for a while now, and the new series is just a few months away. Set for a premiere in August, Lovecraft Country promises to be every bit as beautiful and as terrifying as you'd hope, especially after seeing the first teaser trailer. HBO released the first teaser on Friday afternoon, giving everyone the first look at what's in store. Check it out in the video above!

Lovecraft Country is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, brought to life by popular creators Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. The series follows a man named Atticus Freeman on a journey through 1950s Jim Crow America, where they encounter racist terror as well as horrific monsters. Lovecraft Country stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael Kenneth Williams.

Abrams and Peele, as well as their production companies Bad Robot and Monkeypaw, have been teasing the arrival of the Lovecraft Country teaser for a few days now. Associated accounts have been sharing short messages about its arrival each and every day this week.

Misha Green serves as the showrunner for Lovecraft Country, in addition to the responsibilities as one of the executive producers. Peele and Abrams also executive produce, alongside Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller. Demange and Sackheim also directed episodes of the series.

You can read the official synopsis for HBO's Lovecraft Country below.

"The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback."

Lovecraft Country debuts on HBO this August.

