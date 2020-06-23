Lucifer Renewed for Season 6 by Netflix

Once again, it looks like Lucifer is rising from the ashes of mortality and its unprecedented run on television will continue once more. Netflix rescued the popular DC Comics adaptation from cancellation after its third season, giving Luficer another chance at life on the streaming service. It was then announced that Season 5 would be the end of the series. Not so fast, as Netflix has changed its mind and confirmed that Luficer will indeed be back for a sixth season in the future.

There is some not-so-good news that comes with this announcement, however. The sixth season of Lucifer will indeed be its last. That shouldn't be too big of a deal, though, seeing as how the show has had a couple of final seasons already. We're all used to hearing it by now.

According to the Twitter announcement from the official Lucifer account, this one will really be the last one. "the devil made us do it," reads the tweet. "Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final."

The news of this final renewal comes just a day after Netflix released the first teaser for the highly-anticipated fifth season of Lucifer, announcing that the next batch of episodes would be released on August 21st.

Even though Season 5 was initially planned as the end of the series on Netflix, star Tom Ellis reached an agreement in his contract for a sixth season earlier this year. Once that transpired, it made a sixth installment seem like a near certainty.

The fifth season of Lucifer will premiere on Netflix on August 21st. The first four seasons of the series are currently available to stream on the service.

