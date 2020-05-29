Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Officially Returning For Season 6 on Netflix

✖

Lucifer star Tom Ellis has settled the contract negotiations that would've potentially killed Season 6 of the show on Netflix, Comicbook.com has learned. Ellis has worked out the dispute over contract terms that arose last month, and this would seem to make the prospect of Lucifer season 6 all but guaranteed, showing yet again just how well this devil can escape cancellation. Lucifer was of course canceled by Fox after season 3, with Netflix scooping the show up for two more additional seasons. However, it was Netflix's decision to pursue a season 6 that opened up a new can of contractual worms.

Earlier this year, news broke that Netflix in talks with Warner Bros. TV about extending Lucifer passed the initial seasons 4 -5 deal. A new agreement was quickly made, with Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson both receiving new season 6 contracts mere weeks later. Ellis also got a new deal, but apparently had issues with the details of that contract. As one insider told TV Line: “Everyone wants Tom to be happy. But there’s a limit, and it’s been reached.”

Analysts indicated that Warner Bros. had the upper hand, legally speaking, as Ellis couldn't reject the contract without breaching it. However, it now seems that all parties have reached an amicable decision, which keeps both star and studio happy, moving forward.

In the midst of all this uproar over season 6, Lucifer season 5 hasn't even debuted on Netflix yet. It's kind of funny to know that the show is now going to run for another season since the Lucifer season 5 episode titles tease some pretty drastic and final story developments. The final episode is even called "A Chance At a Happy Ending", with the tagline "The final episode of Lucifer, the final fight with dad." Well, at least we know that the chance at the happy ending won't be fulfilled.

Ellis has been a passionate ambassador for Lucifer all along. He went so far as to lie repeatedly to keep his cameo role in DC's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Arrowverse crossover a secret. As far as season 5 goes, Ellis has teased fans with an upcoming musical episode:

"I can't tease too much! I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer. We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually. It's always fun to film the music stuff, you know? It's been a really nice element of the show that came in season one and [we've] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it's not just Lucifer who sings these days."

(h/t TV Line)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.