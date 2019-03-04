‘Riverdale’ Executive Producers Issue Statement on Passing of Luke Perry

Riverdale star Luke Perry passed away today at the age of 52. The CW and Warner Bros. Television have released a statement on Perry’s death.

Executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater offered a joint statement.

The statement reads:

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Riverdale is also shutting down production in the wake of Perry’s death.

Perry played Fred Andrews, Archie Andrews’s father, on Riverdale. Molly Ringwald, who plays Archie’s mother, offered her personal condolences on social media.

“My heart is broken,” Ringwald tweeted. “I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.”

Several others in the Hollywood community have also offered their thoughts and remembrances after Perry’s death.

Perry’s publicist released a statement after the news broke earlier today:

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry had been hospitalized since Wednesday after suffering a massive stroke. He was heavily sedated so that medical professionals could try to improve his condition. He ultimately passed away as a result of the stroke.

Perry began acting just after high school. He found his breakout role playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. He also appeared in Joss Whedon’s original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie.

“The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted Buffy to be,” Whedon shared on Twitter. “I asked if he’d ever seen Near Dark and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.”

Perry is survived by son Jack and daughter Sophie, with whom he shared joint custody with ex-wife Rachel Sharp.