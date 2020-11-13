M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Season 2 Gets A New Teaser Trailer

✖

AppleTV+ has released another new teaser trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Servant season 2, teasing the cliffhanger that viewers were left with when season one wrapped up. For those not caught up on the series, it follows a Philadelphia couple that are grieving the loss of their newborn son only for the reborn doll used by the wife to manage her grief to come to life. Jericho as he's known seemingly doesn't come without a price though as even more sinister forces are at play. Watch the trailer for yourself in the player below and look for Servant season 2 to air on Apple TV+ starting on January 15, 2021.

Horror master Stephen King previously had high praise the Apple Original series from the Academy Award nominee, calling it "Extremely creepy and totally involving," and noting that after just two episodes, "I'm hooked." Shymalan previously took to Twitter to tease the opening sequence of the second season's premiere, posting a heavily redacted excerpt from the script that can be found below.

The official description for Servant reads: "Six weeks after the death of their 13-week-old son, Philadelphia couple Dorothy and Sean Turner hire a young nanny, Leanne, to move in and take care of their baby, Jericho, a reborn doll. The doll, which Dorothy believes is her real child, was the only thing that brought her out of her catatonic state following Jericho's death. While Sean deals with the grief on his own, he becomes deeply suspicious of Leanne."

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Toby Kebbell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) as Dorothy and Sean Turner; Nell tiger Free (Game of Thrones) as Leanne, the sinister nanny; and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) as Dorothy's brother Julian.

.@Servant Season 2 is out Jan 15. The first episode of Season 1 is available to watch for free on @appletv this weekend. #ServantHalloween https://t.co/DmWGQpsjKW pic.twitter.com/fCSqCixbq5 — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) October 31, 2020

Season 1 spiraled out from the story of two grief-stricken parents to include religious cults, ghosts, cannibalism, a horrific reveal about the child, and hints that something strange and otherworldly is afoot.

Season one of Servant is streaming now on Apple TV+ with the first episode available free to non-subscribers. The streamer recently came under fire for holding the rights to the Charlie Brown holiday specials hostage by those eager to watch them on broadcast television.