MacGruber Series Picked Up At Peacock, Will Forte Returning

✖

MacGruber is officially getting back in action, this time at Peacock. The streaming service which will house NBCUniversal titles is bringing Will Forte back as the action hero for some more explosions and laughs with an eight-episode series. This continues the character's journey after he was created on Saturday Night Live. Episodes will be 30 minutes long and adapt the 2010 feature film with the same MacGruber title with the movie's director Jorma Taccone on board to direct the new episodes.

Forte opened up about the progess of the series before it had been picked up during an interview with ComicBook.com in May. "Well, I will say we are not officially green lit but we did just an hour ago turn in our writer's draft of the eighth of eight episodes," Forte said in the interview seen in the video above. "So, we're excited about what we've written so far and, obviously, we are gonna go back through now and just keep rewriting each episode and making them tighter and funnier. We're excited so far and hopefully soon we'll get an official green light but things are looking good so far."

A synopsis for the series has previously been released: "After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past - Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber (Will Forte), Vicki and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil. Only to find that evil... may be lurking within."

Forte will also write and executive produce this new series with John Solomon and Taccone, Variety reports. The trio worked on the MacGruber film. Lorne Michael, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David will also executive produce the series.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.