The future looks bleak for Hulu's Maggie. On Friday, Variety confirmed that the streaming service has cancelled Maggie after only one season. This comes just over two months since the romantic comedy's debut on the platform on July 6th. The series starred The Mindy Project's Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie, a young woman tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone's futures, but her present is a mess. The series, which was based on Tim Curcio's short film of the same name, was originally created for ABC in early 2021 before ultimately moving to Hulu in January of 2022.

The cast of Maggie also included David Del Rio as Ben, Nichole Sakura as Louise, Angelique Cabral as Amy, Chloe Bridges as Jessie, Ray Ford as Angel, Leonardo Nam as Dave, Kerri Kenney-Silver as Maria, and Chris Elliott as Jack. The series was created by Life in Pieces' Justin Adler and writer-producer Maggie Mull.

"I would love to see her use her powers maybe in a different way," Rittenhouse told Entertainment Weekly of a potential Season 2. "Maybe she thinks it's a better way to use them, but maybe it's ultimately not a better way, I don't know. Maybe she tries to play matchmaker and that could blow up in a fun way. It's all about putting her in uncomfortable situations."

"I heard about it, it was floating around town," Rittenhouse said of the series itself. "Then it came to me and it was spring of 2021, and I just felt like it was such a breath of fresh air. It's a relatively simple — in a good way — story, and a simple setting. I felt like it was refreshing. I thought it was a really refreshing way to talk about what a lot of women our age are going through, trying not to make huge life mistakes at this point. I'm like, 'Should I marry this person? Is this the right career?' You're thinking all of these things, and they wanted to use it as a way to explore those things, which I think they did successfully. They're also able to use it just for comedic effect, which is also great."

