Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in July 2022
July is just around the corner and that means all of your favorite streaming services are going to be adding a bunch of new movies and TV shows. Over the next four or five weeks, the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon's Prime Video are all set to debut new titles. There is going to be a lot of content to add to your watchlists.
The month is kicking off in tremendous fashion, as July 1st is delivering the highly anticipated final episodes of Stranger Things 4. The penultimate season of the hit Netflix series has been breaking records for the streamer and fans have spent the last month waiting breathlessly to see how it ends. That day will also see The Terminal List premiere on Prime Video and the debut of Hulu's original film The Princess.
In addition to Stranger Things, Netflix is also premiering a couple of massive new originals in July. The Gray Man, the blockbuster film from the Russo Brothers, arrives on July 22nd. On the 14th of July, Netflix will be releasing its new Resident Evil reboot series. At the end of the month, Prime Video will debut Paper Girls, the new TV series based on the Image Comics series of the same name.
You can check out the full July streaming lineup below!
July 1
NETFLIX
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
DISNEY+
50 Shades of Sharks
The Birth of Big Air
The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
Raging Bull Shark
Slaying the Badger
World's Biggest Tiger Shark?
World's Biggest Great White?
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Premiere
HBO MAX
A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
David Copperfield, 1935
Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
Frank Miller's Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Godzilla, 1998
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director's Cut)
How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
I Spy, 2002
Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
Lisztomania, 1975
Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
Safe, 2012 (HBO)
She's Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
Spy Kids, 2001
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Great American Pastime, 1956
The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
The Legends of Zorro, 2005
The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
The Raid 2, 2014
The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
The World's End, 2013 (HBO)
This is Elvis, 1981
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
HULU
THE PRINCESS (2022)
Are You The One?: Complete Season 1
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6
Feud: Complete Season 1
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 9
Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32
The Challenge: Complete Season 34
127 HOURS (2010)
ANY GIVEN SUNDAY (1999)
BECAUSE I SAID SO (2007)
BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA (1986)
BILLBOARD DAD (1999)
BLACK KNIGHT (2001)
BOGUS (1996)
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (2018)
BRIDE WARS (2009)
CADILLAC RECORDS (2008)
CLOSED CIRCUIT (2013)
CONTRABAND (2012)
DEATH RACE (2008)
THE DESCENDANTS (2011)
THE EXPENDABLES (2010)
THE EXPENDABLES 2 (2012)
THE EXPENDABLES 3 (2014)
FIRST KNIGHT (1995)
GHOST RIDER (2007)
GODSEND (2004)
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRÉ (2017)
HEIST (2001)
HYSTERIA (2012)
INDEPENDENCE DAY (1996)
INSIDIOUS (2011)
JOHN DIES AT THE END (2012)
JOY RIDE (2001)
JUMANJI (1995)
KNOCK KNOCK (2015)
KUNG FU HUSTLE (2005)
THE LAST CIRCUS (2010)
THE LAST DAYS ON MARS (2013)
LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE (2010)
THE LIBRARIAN: QUEST FOR THE SPEAR (2004)
THE LIBRARIAN: RETURN TO KING SOLOMON'S MINES (2006)
THE LIBRARIAN: CURSE OF THE JUDAS CHALICE (2008)
LITTLE RICHARD (2000)
MAID IN MANHATTAN (2002)
THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO LITTLE (1997)
MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN (1994)
MILK (2008)
MONEY TRAIN (1995)
NIM'S ISLAND (2008)
PASSPORT TO PARIS (1999)
POSEIDON (2006)
POST GRAD (2009)
QUE PENA TU VIDA (2016)
RACHEL GETTING MARRIED (2008)
RADIO (2003)
THE REPLACEMENT KILLERS (1998)
SCHOOL DAZE (1988)
SEXY BEAST (1999)
THE SITTER (2010)
SORRY TO BOTHER YOU (2018)
STEP UP (2006)
STEP UP 2 THE STREETS (2008)
STEP UP 3D (2010)
SWITCHING GOALS (1999)
TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (2006)
TAXI (1998)
TE PRESENTO A LAURA (2010)
THAT'S MY BOY (2012)
THE TOURIST (2010)
URBAN LEGEND (1998)
URBAN LEGENDS: THE FINAL CUT (2000)
URBAN LEGENDS: BLOODY MARY (2005)
THE WATCH (2012)
THE WAVE (2015)
WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT (1993)
WORKING GIRL (1988)
PARAMOUNT+
16-Love
52 Pick-Up
A Feral World
A Night At The Roxbury
A Very Brady Sequel
Adventure Boyz
Aeon Flux
All Roads to Pearla
Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
An Unfinished Life
As Long As We Both Shall Live
Attack of the Unknown
Awaken the Shadowman
Bebe's Kids
Betrayed
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Bluejay
Body of Evidence
Broadway Danny Rose
Cadillac Man
Call of the Wolf
Carrie
Changeland
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web 2
Chasing Molly
Clue
Clueless
Coffy
Come on In
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Coyotaje
Criminal Law
Cruel Hearts
Cruiser
Dark Blue
Dave Made a Maze
DC Noir
Dead Ringer
Deep
Drillbit Taylor
Easy Does It
Eve's Bayou
Event Horizon
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Flesh and Bone
Forev
French Postcards
Frisky
Futureworld
Gandhi
Ghost
Gino's Wife
Gladiator
Hot Dog
In Action
Infinitum: Subject Unknown
Internal Affairs
Into the Wild
Iris Warriors
Jamie Marks is Dead
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
King Kong
Knight and Day
Leaving Las Vegas
Lincoln
Little Man Tate
Loves Spell
Lust for Love
Major League
Mandela
Midnight In Paris
Mississippi Burning
Moments in Spacetime
Mystic Pizza
No Way to Live
Orphan
Party With Me
Pet Sematary
Play the Game
Pretty Ugly People
Racing with the Moon
Runner
Say Your Prayers
Seabiscuit
Serpico
Shanghai Noon
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Slash
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Soapdish
Star Trek
Stay
Stuff
Swiped
The Arbors
The Back-up Plan
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Cookout
The Duchess
The Four Feathers
The Honor Farm
The Hunted
The Italian Job
The Last Samurai
The Machinist
The Mask of Zorro
The Mongolian Connection
The Outsider
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Posthuman Project
The Republic of Two
The Rest of Us
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Throw Momma From The Train
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tucked
We Love You Sally Carmichael
We Take the Low Road
When Icarus Fell
PEACOCK
Armageddon, 1998
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Reunion, 2012
American Wedding, 2003
Antz, 1998
Away We Go, 2009
The Bad Guys, 2022
Batman, 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Big Lebowski, 1998
The Big Wedding, 2013
Blue Crush, 2002
Blue Crush 2, 2011
Blue Valentine, 2011
Born On The Fourth of July, 1989
Bridesmaids, 2011
Bring It On Again, 2004
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
Bulletproof, 1996
Cast Away, 2000
The Change-Up, 2011
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crimson Tide, 1995
Date Night, 2010
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011
Fantastic Four, 2005
Field of Dreams, 2005*
For Love of the Game, 1999
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
He's Just Not That Into You, 2009
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2011
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Just Go With It, 2011
Liar, Liar, 1997
Little Fockers, 2010
Looper, 2012
Lucy, 2014
Major Payne, 1995
Marley & Me, 2008
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Mystery Men, 1999
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
The Other Guys, 2010
Robots, 2005
The Rock, 1996
Role Models, 2008
Shallow Hal, 2001
Shark Tale, 2004
A Simple Favor, 2018
Sisters, 2015
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Skulls, 2000
Stick It, 2006
Trainwreck, 2015
Tremors, 1990
Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018
Tremors II, 1996
Unbreakable, 2000
What's Love Got To Do With It, 1992
You Don't Mess with the Zohan, 2008
American Greed, Season 14
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Shrink, Season 1
Snapped, 19-23
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen, Season 15-18
IndyCar – Mid-Ohio
Tour de France – Stage 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
16-Love (2012)
1UP (2022)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Feral World (2020)
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Adventure Boyz (2020)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Ali (2001)
All Roads to Pearla (2019)
As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)
Attack of the Unknown (2020)
Awaken The Shadowman (2017)
Barry Munday (2010)
Betrayed (1988)
Blown Away (1994)
Blue Jay (2016)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
Broadway Danny Rose (1984)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Call of the Wolf (2017)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Changeland (2019)
Chasing Molly (2019)
Clueless (1995)
Coffy (1973)
Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)
Coyotaje (2019)
Criminal Law (1988)
Cruel Hearts (2020)
Cruiser (2020)
Dark Blue (2003)
Dark Waters (2019)
Dave Made A Maze (2017)
DC Noir (2019)
Dead Ringers (1988)
Drillbit Taylor (2008)
Easy Does It (2020)
Europa Report (2013)
Eye Of The Needle (1981)
Four Feathers (2002)
Forev (2014)
French Postcards (1979)
Frisky (2015)
Futureworld (1976)
Gino's Wife (2016)
Gladiator (2000)
Good Neighbors (2011)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
High-Rise (2016)
Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)
Hot Dog...The Movie (1984)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
In Action (2021)
Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Into the Blue (2005)
Iris Warriors (2022)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
John Dies at the End (2012)
Kiltro (2006)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Loves Spell (2020)
Lust For Love (2014)
Mandela (1997)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Moments in Spacetime (2001)
No Way to Live (2017)
Party With Me (2021)
Patriot Games (1992)
Pieces of April (2003)
Play the Game (2009)
Pretty Ugly People (2008)
Racing With The Moon (1984)
Raging Bull (1980)
Revolutionary Road (2009)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
Runner (2018)
Say Your Prayers (2021)
Slash (2016)
Son of God (2014)
Speed (1994)
Stay (2021)
Stuff (2017)
Sunset Song (2016)
Swiped (2018)
Switchback (1997)
The Arbors (2020)
The Fighter (2010)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
The General's Daughter (1999)
The Gospel According to Andre (2018)
The Honor Farm (2017)
The Hunted (2003)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Mongolian Connection (2019)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
The Posthuman Project (2014)
The Queen of Versailles (2012)
The Republic of Two (2014)
The Rest of Us (2020)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Time Machine (2002)
Tucked (2018)
Unicorn City (2012)
Venus and Serena (2012)
Virtuosity (1995)
Wargames (1983)
We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)
We Take The Low Road (2020)
When Icarus Fell (2018)
Yentl (1984)
Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019)
The Terminal List (2022)
Very Cavallari (2018)
July 2
HBO MAX
Before Midnight, 2013
Sidewalk Stories, 1989
HULU
ASKING FOR IT (2021)
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Breeders Cup Challenge
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA – CTMP
IndyCar – Mid-Ohio
Pro Motocross – Red Bud
Tour de France – Stage 2
WWE Money in the Bank
PRIME VIDEO
House of Gucci (2021)
July 3
NETFLIX
Blair Witch (2016)
PEACOCK
Tour de France – Stage 2
Indy Car – Mid-Ohio
IMSA – Sportscar Grand Prix
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
July 4
NETFLIX
Leave No Trace
DISNEY+
America the Beautiful - Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Growing Up Chrisley, Season 3
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
Ukraine: Answering the Call (NBC)
July 5
HULU
GINGER'S TALE (2020)
PARAMOUNT+
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tour de France – Stage 4
USA Softball vs. Australia
USA Softball vs. Japan
July 6
NETFLIX
Control Z: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Girl in the Picture -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between -- NETFLIX FILM
King of Stonks -- NETFLIX SERIES
Uncle from Another World -- NETFLIX ANIME
DISNEY+
PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)
Ms. Marvel – Episode 5
HULU
Maggie: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Big Brother (Season 24)
The Challenge: USA (Season 1)
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tour de France – Stage 5
July 7
NETFLIX
The Flash: Season 8
Karma's World: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
HBO MAX
Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
ULTRASOUND (2021)
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tour de France – Stage 6
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
July 8
NETFLIX
Boo, Bitch -- NETFLIX SERIES
Capitani: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dangerous Liaisons -- NETFLIX FILM
How To Build a Sex Room -- NETFLIX SERIES
Incantation -- NETFLIX FILM
Jewel -- NETFLIX FILM
The Longest Night -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls -- NETFLIX FILM
The Sea Beast -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – Premiere
HULU
Generation Gap: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere
Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1
MINAMATA (2022)
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Trigger Point, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Tour de France – Stage 7
PRIME VIDEO
Warriors on the Field (2022)
July 9
HBO MAX
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
HULU
GOLD (2021)
PEACOCK
American Century Championship
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tour de France – Stage 8
Pro Motorcross 2022 – Southwick
July 10
NETFLIX
12 Strong
HBO MAX
The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season
PARAMOUNT+
SkyMed
PEACOCK
American Century Championship
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
Tour de France – Stage 9
July 11
NETFLIX
For Jojo -- NETFLIX FILM
Valley of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere
HULU
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6
The Final Straw: Series Premiere
Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere
CURIOUS GEORGE (2006)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Curious George, 2006
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 6
The Shallows, 2016
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
July 12
NETFLIX
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY
How to Change Your Mind -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Daughter's Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
The Bob's Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)
HULU
Missing: Complete Season 1
The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere
Claim to Fame: Series Premiere
THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE (2022)
PARAMOUNT+
The Only
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tour de France – Stage 10
July 13
NETFLIX
Big Timber: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hurts Like Hell -- NETFLIX SERIES
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sintonia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Under the Amalfi Sun -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
Ms. Marvel – Finale
HULU
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3
The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2
Freakish (Season 1)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Doom, 2005
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Make Do & Mend, Season 2
Tour de France – Stage 11
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 14
NETFLIX
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Resident Evil -- NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
HULU
Victoria's Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series
Everything's Trash: Series Premiere
ROOM 203 (2022)
PARAMOUNT+
Beavis and Butt-Head (Seasons 5 and 7)
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 1-2, (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Open Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Tour de France – Stage 12
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 15
NETFLIX
Alba -- NETFLIX SERIES
Country Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES
Farzar -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Goals (Jaadugar) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mom, Don't Do That! -- NETFLIX SERIES
Persuasion -- NETFLIX FILM
Remarriage & Desires -- NETFLIX SERIES
Uncharted
DISNEY+
Zombies – Premiere
HBO MAX
Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10
CENTURION (2010)
FILTH (2013)
HOBO WITH A SHOTGUN (2011)
I'M STILL HERE (2010)
RAGNAROK (2013)
SEX, GUARANTEED (2017)
VENUS AND SERENA (2012)
VIVA (2015)
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Nash Bridges, 2021
IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Open Championship – Round 1
Tour de France – Stage 13
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Track & Field Championships
PRIME VIDEO
Forever Summer: Hamptons (2022)
Don't Make Me Go (2022)
July 16
NETFLIX
Umma
HBO MAX
Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA – Lime Rock
IMSA – Toronto – Porsche Carrera Cup
IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
MLB All-Star Futures Game
Tour de France – Stage 14
The Open Championship – Round 3
World Track & Field Championships
July 17
HBO MAX
Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere
HULU
THE HATER (2022)
PARAMOUNT+
Blood & Treasure
PEACOCK
IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
The Open Championship – Final Round
Tour de France – Stage 15
World Track & Field Championships
July 18
NETFLIX
Live is Life -- NETFLIX FILM
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along -- NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Too Old for Fairy Tales -- NETFLIX FILM
HULU
THE CURSED (2021)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 4-7
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
World Track & Field Championships
July 19
NETFLIX
David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere
HULU
AFTERSHOCK (2022)
PARAMOUNT+
The Day The Music Died: American Pie
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Exhumed, Season 2, All Episodes (Oygen)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Tour de France – Stage 16
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Track & Field Championships
July 20
NETFLIX
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Virgin River: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)
Siempre Fui Yo – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Tudo Igual... Só Que Não – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
PARAMOUNT+
100 Days to Fall In Love (Season 1)
Behind the Music (Season 1)
Guidance (Seasons 1 – 3)
It's Pony (Season 1)
Love Daily (Season 1)
Peppa Pig (Season 8)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Tour de France – Stage 17
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Track & Field Championships
July 21
NETFLIX
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
HULU
American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere
Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere
MILKWATER (2020)
YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER (2021)
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 3-4, (Peacock Original)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Tour de France – Stage 18
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Track & Field Championships
July 22
NETFLIX
Blown Away: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Gray Man -- NETFLIX FILM
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
HULU
ALL MY FRIENDS HATE ME (2021)
PARAMOUNT+
Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 2)
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – Iowa
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Tour de France – Stage 19
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Track & Field Championships
PRIME VIDEO
Anything's Possible (2022)
Prizefighter (2022)
July 23
HBO MAX
Walker, Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – Iowa
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Senior Open Championship
Tour de France – Stage 20
World Track & Field Championships
July 24
HULU
TOPSIDE (2022)
PEACOCK
IndyCar -- Iowa
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
The Senior Open Championship
Tour de France – Stage 21
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 1
World Track & Field Championships
July 25
NETFLIX
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD (2017)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
July 26
NETFLIX
August: Osage County
DI4RIES -- NETFLIX SERIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere
HULU
Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Never Seen Again Season 2
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 3
U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 27
NETFLIX
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Most Hated Man on the Internet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pipa -- NETFLIX FILM
Rebelde: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 301 "Happy Campers"
Light & Magic – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
HBO MAX
We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
PARAMOUNT+
Betch (Seasons 1 – 4)
My Dead Ex (Season 1)
The Loud House (Season 5)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 4
U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 28
NETFLIX
A Cut Above -- NETFLIX FILM
Another Self -- NETFLIX SERIES
Keep Breathing -- NETFLIX SERIES
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 5-6, (Peacock Original)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Resort, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 5
U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 3
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 29
NETFLIX
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Entitled -- NETFLIX FILM
Fanático -- NETFLIX SERIES
Purple Hearts -- NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Uncoupled -- NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
The Milestone Generation, 2022
HULU
NOT OKAY (2022)
The Americans: Complete Series
HATCHING (2022)
PARAMOUNT+
Honor Society
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IndyCar – Indianapolis
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 6
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Paper Girls (2022)
July 30
PEACOCK
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Indianapolis
Nitro Rallycross – Sweden
IndyCar -- Indianapolis
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 7
WWE SummerSlam
July 31
NETFLIX
The Wretched
HULU
A DAY TO DIE (2022)
CLIENT 9 (2010)
PARAMOUNT+
The Town that Dreaded Sundown
PEACOCK
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Nitro Rallycross – Sweden
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 8
US Classic Gymnastics – Men's