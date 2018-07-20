‘Magnum P.I.’ Adds ‘Mentalist’ Alum Tim Kang

The upcoming Magnum P.I. reboot has added Mentalist alum Tim Kang to the ever-growing list of cast members.

According to Deadline, Kang will play Detective Gordon Katsumoto, who is described as an “up-and-comer in the Honolulu PD and nobody better get in his way – especially Thomas Magnum.”

As mentioned, TV watchers will likely be most familiar with Kang from his time on The Mentalist as Agent Kimball Cho. However, he has also appeared in shows such as Madam Secretary, Lethal Weapon, Criminal Minds, and American Horror Story: Cult.

He has also appeared in films such as The Forgotten, Rambo, and most recently A Wrinkle in Time.

In addition to Kang, the series also stars Jay Hernandez — in the lead role as Thomas Magnum. Other series actors include Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, and Stephen Hill.

The new series will be a modern reinvention on the original, which ran from 1980 to 1988 and starred Tom Selleck in the title role.

During his time on The Mentalist, Kang gave an interview to Collider where he spoke about how he initially got into acting.

“I was walking to work and I passed by A.C.T. (American Conservatory Theater) in San Francisco, and they had night education classes for adults. I said, ‘Yeah, why not?,’ and walked in, just for the fun of it, to see what it was like,” he recalled.

“And then, one acting class turned into two, turned into four, and then turned into, ‘I love this. I could do this for the rest of my life. But, I don’t have a background in acting,” Kang added. “I never acted in college, or did anything like that. How can I go about doing this?”‘ That meant going to grad school and getting some training, and I did. I literally walked down the path. It was real fortuitous for me to walk by that school, that one morning.”

He went on to reveal that before then “it had never even occurred to” him to try acting.

“I was working in financing. I was buying and selling stocks for a market-maker on the options floor at the Pacific Stock Exchange. He took me under his wing and was training me to take over his accounts. That’s the career I had embarked on, at the time,” he confessed.

Fans can see Kang, and check out all the action of the Magnum P.I. reboot, which the new series premieres on September 24 on CBS.