The Mandalorian: Did Rosario Dawson Tease Ashoka's return?

✖

It sounds like Ahsoka Tano and Clan Cryze might be returning to The Mandalorian before the end of the season. Katee Sackhoff brought Bo-Katan Kryze to life in the episode "Chapter 11: The Heiress," alongside Sasha Banks and Simon Kassianides as two members of Bo-Katan's Mandalorian tribe. Rosario Dawson brought the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano to live-action in the most recent episode, "Chapter 13: The Jedi." Dawson's recent Instagram story may hint that she will be back and working with Bo-Katan's Mandalorians. Kassianides posted a photo of himself with Dawson to Instagram, complimenting her based on their past working experience. Dawson replied by saying how much she enjoyed working with him again on The Mandalorian. But the actors haven't worked together on The Mandalorian since they both only appeared in separate episodes that fans know of. Could Dawson have tipped her hand that she'll be back as Ahsoka in an episode that also features Bo-Katan's tribe?

A Bo-Katan and Ahsoka reunion is sure to please fans of Star Wars animation. They have a long history going back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars when Bo-Katan crossed paths with Ahsoka while seeking aid in taking back Mandalore from Darth Maul. Though she was no longer a member of the Jedi Order, Ahsoka pleaded Bo-Katan's case to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. The Jedi could not participate in the fight themselves, but they sent the 501st Legion under Captain Rex's command to Mandalore to fight alongside Bo-Katan and Ahsoka. The assault was a success, with Ahsoka personally defeating Maul. Bo-Katan wouldn't soon forget the former Jedi's aid.

"On her new Instagram, Rosario Dawson, shared how she enjoyed working with Simon Kassianides, who plays Axe Woves. Is it possible that Dawson indirectly hinted / confirmed that Ahsoka could still return this season?" Source: https://t.co/811A1NmkKp pic.twitter.com/OFaAYEziob — Director Krennic (@BeingKrennic) November 30, 2020

Bo-Katan and Ahsoka also have a shared friend in Sabine Wren, the Mandalorian member of the Spectre cell of the Rebel Alliance. In Star Wars Rebels, Sabine, wielding the Darksaber, aided Bo-Katan in achieving a critical victory against the Empire's occupying forces. She then bestowed the Darksaber on Bo-Katan as Bo-Katan became the new Mand'alor, leader of the united Mandalorians. After the fall of the Empire, Sabine and Ahsoka embarked on a journey in search of Ezra Bridger, the Jedi Spectre who saved Ahsoka's life and later disappeared during a battle against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

We don't know what happened to Sabine, but we do know that Ahsoka is still searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn. Meanwhile, Bo-Katan is still trying to get the Darksaber back from Moff Gideon. It hasn't hard to imagine their two missions becoming one.

The Mandalorian debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.