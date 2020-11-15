Star Wars: The Mandalorian Teases Why SPOILER Wants The Darksaber

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian teased why a shocking “new” character wants The Darksaber. No doubt the biggest surprise of Chapter 11 was Katee Sackhoff showing up as Bo-Katan Kryze. The character was introduced to audiences back in The Clone Wars animated series. The Mandalorian is actually an heiress to the throne of the planet Mandalore. But, she’s not like Mando in a lot of ways, in fact, their views are pretty opposed to each other. Bo-Katan will remove her helmet when it suits her and comes from a group called the Death Watch. Their goals are to return to the planet and rebuild the flourishing society that existed before the Siege of Mandator occurred. There’s just one problem with that, she needs The Darksaber to symbolically take her place on the throne.

Why get mixed up with Mando? Well, he’s the last person who saw the man in possession of the legendary weapon. Mandalorian fans remember Moff Gideon brandishing the blade after his scuffle with the protagonist in last season’s finale. So, it’s become clear that the three parties will likely converge at some point because Gideon wants The Child, Bo-Katan wants the saber, and Mando still has a bone to pick with the villain. Fireworks are coming in The Mandalorian and that’s before you mention the other character that gets name-dropped near the end of the episode.

Giancarlo Esposito, the actor who brings Gideon to life, has talked about that legendary weapon numerous times in the last few months. These interviews were promising some lightsaber action, and it looks like there will be a serious throwdown in the near future.

“It feels wonderful to have that iconic weapon in my hand. It takes some getting used to, as it is longer than a normal sword or saber,” Esposito said at FAN Expo Vancouver. “And of course, it is shorter when you turn it off. So you have to figure out how to work the handle. And when you’re using a saber like that, you have to think of — you can’t really hit, because it’ll bend. It has that [humming], it vibrates with that light and that energy … so you have to strike as if you’re trying to hit someone with the heel of your hand, as opposed to letting the saber go out. So you keep your wrist straight. It feels powerful, it feels wonderful. I broke three of them last week [laughs].”

During the TVCA winter tour, he explained how happy he was to be a part of the Star Wars universe.

“It’s been exciting to be a part of that project because of the iconic nature of it, but even more so, because it has returned me to the Star Wars that I loved,” he admitted. “I saw the first few movies and dropped away because it became more and more in a different vein than what I wanted to be in, but this is the true space western. It gives you room and space and each one is a little bit of a film. So you’re able to tell a story visually and it returns to the original guts of mythology based deeply rooted in Joe Campbell’s mythology which George Lucas was so fond of and which is why he was inclusive of that mythology in Star Wars so I’m pleased to be a part of that.”

