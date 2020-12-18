How The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Sets Up Cobb Vanth's Return

✖

Din Djarin spent nearly all of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 building a network of allies around the galaxy, and all of that handshaking paid off in Friday's finale. When Mando needed help the most, he had some of the fiercest warriors around to back him up. Bo-Katan, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and more helped Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter raid Moff Gideon's ship to save Baby Yoda. Cobb Vanth, unfortunately, was nowhere to be found, despite being one of the most popular characters in Season 2. But that doesn't mean that the Marshal won't be back for another fight in the near future. The end of the season finale set the stage perfectly for his return.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk...

Timothy Olyphant first appeared on The Mandalorian in the Season 2 premiere, playing a cowboy-esque sheriff on Tatooine, donning the bang-up armor of Boba Fett. Mando helped Cobb kill a krayt dragon in exchange for the armor, and the duo parted ways. As far as we know, Cobb Vanth is still holding things down on Tatooine, which is exactly where the we end up in the finale's post-credits scene.

After the event of the finale, the post-credits scene takes the story to Jabba the Hutt's old hideout on Tatooine, with Bib Fortuna sitting on the late crime boss' throne. Enter Fennec Shand and Boba Fett, who shoot up the whole place and take the throne for themselves, revealing the potential new spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett. This is where Cobb Vanth comes in.

There's no telling if Cobb will return to The Mandalorian in the near future, but it would be shocking if he wasn't around at some point in the Boba Fett project. It seems that Fett and Shand are making a run at the underworld, a much less heroic feat than helping out Din Djarin. If that's the case, it would make sense for them to run into a nearby lawman. Then again, if they are in need of assistance doing something slightly more noble, Boba Fett is well aware of Cobb's talents.

With something brewing on Tatooine next year, there's no way we don't see more of Timothy Olyphant's charming marshal. It's not really a matter of if, but when.

Are you hoping to see Cobb Vanth return to Star Wars sometime soon? Let us know in the comments!