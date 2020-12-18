Star Wars: What Is The Book of Boba Fett?

✖

Ever since Boba Fett fell into the sarlacc pit at the beginning of Return of the Jedi, Star Wars fans have been begging for more of the iconic bounty hunter's story. Despite being hyped up ahead of his debut in The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett only appeared in a handful of scenes before being unceremoniously "killed" in the final film of the original trilogy. Fortunately, fans finally got to see his return in the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, proving that he survived the sarlacc after all. What makes his appearance on the show even better is that it has set up a new arc for the infamous character, in the form of The Book of Boba Fett.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk..

Boba Fett is featured in the beginning of the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, using his ship to create a diversion for his allies before jumping into hyperspace. He isn't seen again for the rest of the episode. That is, until the post-credits scene.

After the credits, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand return to Tatooine, to the throne room of the late Jabba the Hutt. Bib Fortuna has taken Jabba's spot on the throne, but that changes when Boba fires a fatal blaster shot. The scene ends with Boba sitting on the former crime boss' throne and Fennec Shand on his right side. "The Book of Boba Fett... Coming December 2021," flashes onto the screen, teasing that there is more to the story.

Yes, we're going to get a full-on Boba Fett adventure next year. However, it's still unclear what form that adventure will take. The Book of Boba Fett could be its own spinoff TV series, which follows the story Boba and Fennec. Then again, the release date is raising some eyebrows. Could it be that the third season of The Mandalorian is about Boba Fett, not Din Djarin? The Mandalorian Season 3 is supposed to arrive in December 2021 also, and it's strange to think that two high profile projects would be released at the same time.

The Book of Boba Fett will remain a bit of a mystery until Jon Favreau or Dave Filoni explains what exactly is going on. Until then, however, we can all rejoice in the fact that more Boba Fett is on the way.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Boba Fett next year? What did you think of The Mandalorian finale? Let us know in the comments!