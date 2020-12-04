The Mandalorian Is Assembling a Star Wars Avengers Team

✖

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian have been spent following Din Djarin around the galaxy as he searches to find a home for Baby Yoda, and the titular bounty hunter has run into some incredibly memorable characters in the process. There are those that come around on a semi-regular basis, like Cara Dune, and others that seem like one-time characters, such as Fennec Shand. Each of these characters has made an impact on Star Wars fans since arriving on the show, and it now appears as though each of their appearances were building toward one major moment. Din Djarin is building an all-star team of warriors for a clash against the Empire. Star Wars is getting its own version of the Avengers.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the new episode of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk...

Okay, so this really has nothing to do with Marvel's actual Avengers and it may be silly to compare the two, but The Mandalorian is building a team of awesome characters that fans love to fight a common enemy. That's close enough, right?

At the end of the latest episode of The Mandalorian, "The Tragedy," Moff Gideon succeeds in stealing Grogu away from Din Djarin. Fortunately, after spending over a year making acquaintances around the Outer Rim, he's got help to try and get his little boy back. Mando was already with Boba Fett and Fennec Shand when Grogu was taken, and they agreed to help get him back. Then, in the final minutes of the episode, Mando called in reinforcements.

Go ahead and get Alan Silvestri's "Portals" queued up now.

Mando travelled back to Nevarro to ask Cara Dune for help locating the sharp-shooting Mayfeld, played by Bill Burr back in Season 1. Cara lets Mando know that Mayfeld, who is without one ounce of doubt this team's Hawkeye, is still in prison, so they need to stage a breakout. It isn't made clear whether or not Cara will end up going with Mando on the mission, but it would be a pretty big surprise if she chose to stay behind and not fight for her little green pal.

So Mando has a team that consists of a former Rebel dropper, an ex-stormtrooper, and two of the deadliest bounty hunters in the galaxy. That's already a formidable team, but there's no way he stops there. Bo-Katan Kryze and her Nite Owls are after Moff Gideon and the darksaber. It would be shocking if they didn't join the fight, or at least show up at halftime to save the day. Cobb Vanth is another friend of Mando that would likely want to aid him in saving Grogu and stopping the Empire. And if Mando heads back to Tatooine for Cobb, Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto probably insists on tagging along. She loves Grogu almost as much as Mando, and she can be more stubborn than the both of them.

Ahsoka Tano seems much less likely, given that she's on her own mission and her appearance on the show felt much more like a backdoor pilot for a spinoff than the establishing of a new ally for Din Djarin.

Even without Ahsoka, Mando has a small army at his disposal, all of whom want nothing but safety and prosperity for Grogu. Well, except Mayfeld, who is honestly a bit of a turd. But as a former trooper his knowledge will be key

Is it a little lame to compare this group to the Avengers just because they're, well, a group? Probably. Is it going to be awesome to see all of them form a circle on-screen and stare out into a horde or stormtroopers while Mayfeld readies a bow and Mando slowly lowers himself into the group with his jetpack? Absolutely.