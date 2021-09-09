Manifest is officially returning for a fourth season, as Netflix renewed the series for a 20-episode final installment to wrap up the story after it was cancelled by NBC. Creator Jeff Rake and his team are going to get to finish the story and resolve all of the cliffhangers set up in that mind-bending Season 3 finale. After sealing the deal to bring the series back from the dead, Netflix moved on securing all of the show’s major cast members, most of which will be back for the final season.

According to Deadline, series regulars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, and Holly Taylor have all closed deals to come back for Manifest Season 4. Additionally, Ty Doran is being promoted to series regular status after guest-starring in the Season 3 finale as an older version of Cal Stone. His arrival means star Jack Messina won’t be back for the final season.

Messina played Cal Stone throughout the first three seasons, but the time-jump in the Season 3 finale saw his character age up quite a few years. The final season will be taking place entirely in that future timeline, it seems, so Messina is exiting to make way for Doran. Also exiting the series is Athena Karkanis, who play Cal and Olivia’s mom throughout the first three seasons. Her departure comes as much less of a surprise, however, as her character was killed at the end of Season 3.

Rake had initially envisioned Manifest running for a total of six seasons, but the 20-episode Season 4 will still give him and the creative team time to deliver the original conclusion they always had in mind.

“The endgame won’t change at all,” Rake told EW. “For those who’ve been tracking this story through June and July, they’ll remember that I was hopeful in the early weeks after cancellation that someone would step up and allow us to make something as modest as a two-hour movie.”

