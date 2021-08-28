✖

Manifest fans, your wish has been granted. Netflix has picked up the canceled NBC network television drama for its fourth and final season of 20 new episodes. This will allow the series' creators the opportunity to conclude the various dangling plot threads that went unresolved by season three's finale cliffhanger. “Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members. Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season,” said Bela Bajaria, head of globe TV, Netflix.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this,” he said in a statement.

MANIFEST IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 4! Netflix will bring back the TV series for a 20-episode fourth and final season, which will bring the story of the passengers of Flight 828 to its conclusion. #Happy828Day pic.twitter.com/k8EFVYlNe2 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 28, 2021

The news comes as a reversal. If previous reports are believed, Netflix initially declined to pick up the NBC series despite previous seasons' popularity on the streaming service. More recent reports suggested that talks had resumed, and a deal was getting closer. Rake encouraged fans, in the interim, not to give up.

Rake created Manifest with a six-season blueprint in mind. He'll have to condense his plans for the final three seasons into these last 20 episodes.

Premiering in September 2018, Manifest follows the passengers and crew of a commercial flight that went missing, with all on board presumed dead, for five years. The passengers attempt to reintegrate into their old lives but soon find that they and their loved ones aren't the same as they were. Things only get more difficult as they begin to see flashes of the future that they refer to as "callings."

