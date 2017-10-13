Marty Krofft Wants ‘Sigmund & the Sea Monsters’ Baddie David Arquette To Star In Everything

For the first time in over 40 years, today saw the release of a new episode of Sigmund & the Sea Monsters, a revival of the ’70s series from children’s TV legends Sid and Marty Krofft.

Sigmund & the Sea Monsters follows two beachcombing brothers, Johnny (Solomon Stewart) and Scotty (Kyle Breitkopf), who find Sigmund – a real live sea monster. They befriend him, but have to keep him a secret from the wider world and especially form the town’s overzealous Captain Barnabas (David Arquette), who is obsessed with proving that sea monsters are real.

“It’s great being a part of a show like this; the boundaries for character development are really out there,” Arquette told ComicBook.com. “I can really have fun with it, have fun acting with the kids and the puppets, and they write such great stuff.”

Arquette, like many people of his generation, grew up watching H.R. Pufnstuf, Sigmund & the Sea Monsters, Land of the Lost, and other Krofft productions, and has incorporated some of that sensibility into his own prolific body of work.

“I watched Krofft Superstars and all of them. It kind of molded a lot of my creative direction, what I like. I’m obsessed with puppets — who knows why?” joked Arquette, adding, “we did a show that was very Krofft-inspired called Dirt Squirrel, which was a pilot for MTV about a crime-fighting squirrel who lives in a house over a family. It’s on the internet; it’s pretty bad, but it’s fun.”

Arquette may not be too impressed with the end result of his own foray into Krofft-style storytelling, but producer Marty Krofft loves seeing the actor’s performance in Sigmund so much that he plans on continuing to recruit Arquette into as many future projects.

“David is so good. He takes it over the top so we can bring him down. He knows what he’s doing, and he’s very talented, and very entertaining, and a great guy,” Krofft said.

After rattling off a list of potential roles Arquette could play in Krofft remakes, we joked that he could play a tyrannosaurus rex in a revival of Land of the Lost. Krofft, though, has his sights set somewhere else.

“He can be the dad; he’s old enough now!” Krofft, who met Arquette at a 40th anniversary event for H.R. Pufnstuf in 2009, said, adding, “We are going to bring Land of the Lost back.”

You can see the series now on Amazon’s Prime Video platform. Sigmund and the Sea Monsters is directed by Ron Oliver and is executive produced by Sid and Marty Krofft and Stephen Engel. The series also features a cover of the original theme song, “Friends,” by The Roots.