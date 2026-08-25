Cartoon Network Classic Series Receiving The Release They Deserve This Fall

Physical media has had a tough time in recent years, as the move to digital/streaming platforms is something that cannot be denied. With Blu-Rays, DVDs, and 4K discs becoming more sparse, many fans are still looking to get their hands on full sets for some of their favorite shows. In Cartoon Network’s history, there have been more than a few series that are more than deserving of receiving special editions that compile their episodes in one big package. Luckily, two of the cable network’s biggest properties are finally receiving the physical sets that they have been lacking for quite some time.

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When fans discovered that there was the prospect of Regular Show and Adventure Time complete Blu-Ray sets earlier in 2026, many wondered whether these physical editions were real. Luckily, the sets have been confirmed to be coming to retailers this October. On October 20th, “Regular Show: The Complete Series” and “Adventure Time: The Complete Collection” will house the entirety of both original animated series. Retailing for around $75 USD each, each animated original had long runs on Cartoon Network originally, so many will definitely feel like they are getting their money’s worth when it comes to checking out the adventures of Mordecai, Rigby, Finn, and Jake. With both series currently making major comebacks in 2026, this feels like the perfect opportunity to revisit the shows. You can check out the upcoming sets by clicking here for Adventure Time and here for Regular Show.

Adventuring Through The Park

Cartoon Network

As mentioned previously in this write-up, Finn, Jake, Mordecai, and Rigby have all returned this year thanks to brand-new spin-offs that have made their way to Cartoon Network and streaming services. When it comes to the animated park, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes has brought fans back to Rigby and Mordecai’s daily routine, taking place throughout the entirety of the first series and beyond. While the spin-off premiere featured Pops in the afterlife, discovering a series of videotapes that take him back to his past life, the show has been featuring installments that take place in various time periods.

Adventure Time: Side Quests, however, is a different beast altogether. Rather than focusing on Finn and Jake throughout the original series, these new tales take place years before the start of the original series. Another major difference between the two Cartoon Network spin-offs is that Side Quests employs an entirely new animation style. While The Lost Tapes looks as though it could have been a part of the original Regular Show series, the Adventure Time spin-off uses an aesthetic that looks quite different from how the Land of Oooo had originally been featured. With both spin-offs already set for far more future episodes down the line, it’s a good time to be a fan of both Regular Show and Adventure Time alike.