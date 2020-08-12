Agents of SHIELD: Clark Gregg Thanks Fans, Reflects on “Bittersweet” Ending

✖

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD is finally coming to an end, and that conclusion is "bittersweet" for series star, Clark Gregg. Gregg was featured in a video tribute to Marvel fans who stuck with Agents of SHIELD during its seven-year run, in which he tells fans, "Hi, I'm Clark Gregg, and for the last seven years, it has been my great honor to play Phil Coulson on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. We're coming to the end of that spectacular journey..." That's just a profound opening statement to a much larger journey of reflection and remembrance from Clark Gregg - you can watch (or read) the full segment below!

A message from @ClarkGregg, your Agent Phil Coulson. Don't miss the two-hour series finale of "Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD" next Wednesday, August 12 at 9|8c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HgnsmAbhA0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 8, 2020

Here's a transcript of the full statement from Clark Gregg:

"Hi, I'm Clark Gregg, and for the last seven years, it has been my great honor to play Phil Coulson on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. We're coming to the end of that spectacular journey.

Over the years, the show has gone through so many different worlds and iterations. All these corners of the Marvel universe that we were allowed to play with. And the amazing cast they put together, with Chloe Bennet and Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker and Ming-Na Wen and Then Henry Simmons, Adrianne Palicki and Nick Blood and Natalia Cordova-Buckley and quite a lot of other amazing people. All of it with these intense tight relationships and conflicts. Some of the great villains: Mallory, Powers Booth, Bill Paxton, Kyle MacLachlan - oh my gosh, Ruth Negga. This team, this evolving team, took a heroic attitude, which was to care about nothing but continual evolution. And out of that, we built a family.

And Phil Coulson's been at the center of that family. He's gained, as I have, so much. If you would've told me as I sipped coffee on Iron Man 1 that I would go this many layers into this character, it's really bittersweet to let that journey go. But I can only be grateful for it.

So thank you on behalf of myself and the team for giving us this incredible journey."

Truly, few Marvel fans imagined that Phil Coulson (a side character Marvel Studios created for Iron Man) would go from being the ham-fisted ambassador for SHIELD to being a major fan-favorite icon on the Marvel Cinematic Universe... Like Clark Gregg, we wouldn't have believed it.

Agents of SHIELD airs its series finale on Wednesday.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.