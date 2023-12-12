Marvel Studios Announces New Black Panther Series, Eyes of Wakanda, for Disney+

Black Panther was nothing short of a phenomenon, with the film grossing over $1 billion at the global box office and having a major impact on Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the years since, and especially after the debut of last year's sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have been eager to return to the kingdom of Wakanda — and it sounds like they'll get their wish. On Monday night, at a premiere event for the upcoming second season of What If...? hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, it was announced that a new Marvel Animation series titled Eyes of Wakanda is in the works.

No other story details or casting announcements for Eyes of Wakanda are known at this time. The animated show is expected to debut at some point in 2024, alongside fellow Marvel animated series X-Men '97 and Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Is Black Panther Getting a TV Spinoff?

Over the years, there have been conversations about spinning out the world of Black Panther onto Disney+, with reports indicating that a Kingdom of Wakanda series was in the works. Last year, producer Nate Moore hinted that work on Wakanda Forever was getting in the way of that live-action series, so it will be interesting to see if any of those concepts are retooled into Eyes of Wakanda.

"Because of the amount of time and attention that went into this film, and frankly the Ironheart show, that is probably not as far along as people want it to be, but there are certainly great ideas that we're still talking to Ryan about. So, we'll see how far we can get with it," Moore explained to Collider.

Will There Be a Black Panther 3?

While a third Black Panther film has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, those working behind-the-scenes at the franchise have definitely hinted at it as a possibility.

"You know, we just had a terrific two years of just bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it," Shuri actress Letitia Wright told Variety earlier this year. "We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab so it's going to take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that."

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Marvel producer Nate Moore previously told Collider. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

What do you think of the first details surrounding Eyes of Wakanda? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!