Marvel Studios Confirms X-Men '97 and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Release Dates on Disney+

Marvel Studios' 2024 slate is growing by three. Though the studio's film slate has been reduced to just Deadpool 3 for all of 2024, the Ryan Reynolds vehicle will be joined by a slew of series releasing on Disney+. Monday, Marvel Studios Animation announced both X-Men '97 and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be released in 2024, alongside a previously unannounced animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the new name for the series first announced as Spider-Man: Freshman Year while little else has been unveiled about Eyes of Wakanda. The news surfaced at a Marvel's presentation of What If...? Season Two hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis.

Little has been revealed of both X-Men '97 and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man since their initial announcements over two years ago. Furthermore, nothing more has been unveiled about Eyes of Wakanda or its relation to Ryan Coogler's ongoing projects at the House of Ideas.

What is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describes the series as follows, "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are coming back to X-Men '97 and will accompanied by Nightcrawler and Sunspot. X-Men '97 follows Magneto leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the main villain in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," X-Men '97 head writer Beau DeMayo previously revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

What If...? Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on December 22nd while the first season of the animated show is now streaming on the service. X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man have yet to set release dates.

