Spider-Man: Freshman Year Full Cast and Release Window Reportedly Revealed

Spider-Man: Freshman Year has been in the works for quite a while, but the release window might be sooner than you'd think with a new listing reportedly revealing a release window and voice cast for the new animated series! Marvel Studios first announced this new animated take on Spider-Man as part of Disney+ Day back in 2021, but few concrete details have unfortunately been revealed in the years since. Tackled by Polygon Pictures, a prominent studio behind anime releases such as Pacific Rim: The Black, Netflix's Godzilla film trilogy, and more, this new Spider-Man could be hitting as early as next year.

According to a copyright listing for the series with the United States government, Spider-Man: Freshman Year could be releasing around a projected release of around November 2, 2024 with an anticipated completion for "Episode 101" specifically potentially being around December 15th this year. These listings are far from concrete and could change at any time, but it also comes with the potential reveal of the full voice cast featured in the series' premiere episode.

(Photo: Polygon Pictures / Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year Voice Cast

According to the copyright listing for the first episode of Spider-Man: Freshman Year the voice cast includes the likes of Hudson Thames (who would be returning from What If...?) as Peter Parker, Eugene Byrd (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, 8 Mile) as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song (Kidding) as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren (FLCL, Rick and Morty) as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson (My Hero Academia, Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series) as Harry Osborn.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year previously teased that fans will see Peter Parker come into his own as Spider-Man with a new take on the MCU in this animated series, and confirmed that Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil with Paul F. Tompkins announced as Bentley Wittman / Wizard. These have been the only confirmed voice cast additions since the series was first announced, so this listing is subject to change as the animated series continues its production.

What do you think of this potential voice cast and release window for Spider-Man: Freshman Year? What are you hoping to see from this new MCU animated series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!