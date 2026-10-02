Marvel Reveals First Look at a Major Supervillain’s MCU Debut, And It’s Tricking Viewers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has two big releases before we end the year. Obviously, the world is waiting for Avengers: Doomsday to hit theaters, as it will be the single biggest (and potentially game-changing) event in Marvel movie history. However, there is also a major MCU event happening on the small screen: VisionQuest, a show that is being touted as the “end of the WandaVision trilogy.” Marvel Studios dropped a final trailer for VisionQuest this week, and the new footage reveals who (or what) the major antagonist will be.

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However, as is common with MCU trailers, fans have put every frame of the VisionQuest footage under the microscope, and some think they’ve spotted an even bigger twist in the show. But do fans want it so bad that their eyes are playing tricks on them?

VisionQuest Final Trailer Reveals The Villain: Jocasta

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Towards the end of the VisionQuest trailer, we see Vision (Paul Bettany) battling a robotic foe who looks like a female version of Ultron’s second body in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Marvel fans quickly pounced on one of the biggest reveals: a new MCU villain making her debut.

Jocasta was part of the line of creation that started with Henry Pym and ran through Ultron and the Vision. Ultron created her to be his female companion (or “bride”), as his Hank Pym programming yearned for a robotic version of Pym’s partner, Janet van Dyne/The Wasp. Despite her start as Ultron’s evil partner (really a minion), Jocasta broke free of her programming and became an Avenger.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios

We don’t yet know the full details of how the MCU is adapting Jocasta, but it’s not hard to imagine Ultron using her as a backup plan. She will presumably be trying to affect Ultron’s resurrection in the physical world, which would also require Ultron’s core program that Vision is carrying around in his head.

Actress T’Nia Miller (Gangs of London, Foundation, The Haunting of Bly Manor) will play Jocasta in VisionQuest. The show describes the character as “a cunning and powerful android, driven by revenge,” which suggests something deeper than just being Ultron’s lackey. It’ll be interesting to see if the MCU follows Marvel Comics lore and redeems Jocasta as a hero who appears in future MCU projects.

VisionQuest Trailer Sparks Scarlet Witch Debate

Marvel Studios

This one shot of the trailer has MCU fans thinking that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is coming back in VisionQuest. But look closely: it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out that we’re seeing Jocasta making her entrance. The red yes in that elevator shot and the red eyes in the full shots of the robotic villain are a match. Case closed.

That said: I personally believe VisionQuest will include some credits scene that does tease Wanda’s resurrection and return in Avengers: Doomsday. But that’s just me.

VisionQuest has its two-episode premiere on Disney+ on October 14th. Are you hyped for the show? Let us know in the comments!