Marvel’s Daredevil Star Elodie Yung “Would Love” to Return as Elektra in the MCU

Following the cancellation of Marvel's Daredevil and The Defenders, star Élodie Yung "would love to" return as enigmatic assassin Elektra elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An ex-lover of blind lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the Hell's Kitchen crime-fighter known as Daredevil, Elektra Natchios upended Murdock's life when he went up against an ancient ninja organization known as the Hand in the show's second season. Once killed by Nobu Yoshioka (Peter Shinkoda), a resurrected Elektra returned to menace the Defenders — Daredevil, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) — and seemingly perished in an explosion in the final episode of the crossover miniseries.

"Oh my God, I would love to. Especially since they've adjusted my costume," Yung said about a return during a Fandom Spotlite virtual Wizard World panel. "I would love to. Let me tell you, I love this character because she's so complex and broken."

"She's got a lot of villain in her, and that I can relate to, and also a lot of good. It's such an amazing character," she continued. "I would love for Marvel to bring her back."

Asked if planned future seasons of Daredevil would have involved The Beast, a demon tied to the Hand's mysticism and Elektra's resurrection in the Marvel Comics, Yung said then-showrunners Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez preferred to keep the character "grounded."

"Marvel [Television], in my experience, very secretive. So from the moment you start auditioning until the end of a series, you never know where it's going," Yung said. "Which I kind of embraced and liked, working a bit blindfolded. But I knew from the first meeting that I had with the showrunners that they really wanted to get as close to the comic as they could."

"So I had all of that in mind, and they wanted to make it as real as possible, as well. Not comic-y, not above human," she continued. "They wanted it to be grounded, which I really appreciated because I could just pour my heart into this character. So this is how we operated throughout the series, and then when we did The Defenders, it was a completely different arc for my character."

Netflix canceled Daredevil after three seasons in late 2018, weeks after canceling connected shows Iron Fist and Luke Cage. The remaining two shows in the Netflix corner of the MCU, Jessica Jones and The Punisher, were canceled in early 2019, ending the streamer's partnership with Marvel Television.

