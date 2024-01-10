Marvel's Echo Makes a Major Change to Maya Lopez's Comic Powers

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well underway, bringing some surprising stories to life both on the big screen and on Disney+. The latest to join that roster is Marvel's Echo, a new series that made its debut on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday night. The live-action series continues the adventures of Hawkeye breakout character Maya Lopez / Echo (Alaqua Cox) — and in the process, makes some major changes to her abilities. Spoilers for the first four episodes of Marvel's Echo below! Only look if you want to know!

Across the first three episodes of Echo, we track Maya's journey from childhood, to being a major underling for Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), to hoping to take over Fisk's entire operation following his apparent death in the Hawkeye series finale. In order to set her plan in motion, Maya returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, reconnecting with some of her estranged friends and family while also sabotaging one of Fisk's shipments. During this whole ordeal, Maya's hands begin to glow at key moments, and she can see visions of other women scattered from across history.

Along the way, Maya eventually learns that she is a descendant of Chahta, the "First Choctaw", who helped the tribe transform into their human forms for the first time eons ago. It is implied — and later confirmed in Episode 5 — that coming home and reconnecting with her roots has helped awaken Maya's powers, allowing her to essentially be a literal "echo" of her various ancestors throughout history.

What Are Echo's Powers in Marvel Comics?

This varies wildly from the abilities that Maya Lopez has in the comics, where she is capable of mimicking anyone else's fighting style. While a version of that power is also used by other comic characters such as Taskmaster, Echo's approach to it allows for something completely unique.

"Obviously, this is different from the comic books," Cox explained to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "And I'm just really proud to have an indigenous director and indigenous people behind the camera as well, to be able to help make that cultural superhero power accurate and represented, and it's a definite different superpower than we're used to seeing. So I'm proud of that, and I think it'll be very unique and special for the audience to see."

What Is Marvel's Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

