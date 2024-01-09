Marvel's Echo First Reactions Surface Online: "Brutal and Violent"

Marvel's Echo is now just hours from release, and the first reactions from critics have surfaced online. As expected from the show's marketing efforts, many critics are pointing out the show's adult tone as a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Distancing itself from the rest of the MCU, other applause has surfaced for both Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio for their roles as Echo/Maya Lopez and Kingpin. Others are high on the fact it's a character-driven, small-scale story.

"Thematically, this show is sort of an exploration of trauma, how we deal with it, how we cope with it, how it affects us, how we affect it, how it affects those around us," Echo helmer Sydney Freeland previously said of the show. "The theme of the show is very much, we're trying to be street, we're operating a little more on a street level sort of view. These aren't cosmic consequences. It's not the fate of the universe at stake. This is the fate of family. And what we're going to see is sort of the beginnings of the origin for not only Maya Lopez but then also this sort of seismic sort of fracturing event that's going to affect her entire family. And that we're going to see has ripples and consequences throughout the entire show."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.