Marvel's Echo First Reactions Surface Online: "Brutal and Violent"

The first reactions for Marvel's Echo applaud the series as Marvel's most violent yet.

By Adam Barnhardt

Marvel's Echo is now just hours from release, and the first reactions from critics have surfaced online. As expected from the show's marketing efforts, many critics are pointing out the show's adult tone as a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Distancing itself from the rest of the MCU, other applause has surfaced for both Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio for their roles as Echo/Maya Lopez and Kingpin. Others are high on the fact it's a character-driven, small-scale story.

"Thematically, this show is sort of an exploration of trauma, how we deal with it, how we cope with it, how it affects us, how we affect it, how it affects those around us," Echo helmer Sydney Freeland previously said of the show. "The theme of the show is very much, we're trying to be street, we're operating a little more on a street level sort of view. These aren't cosmic consequences. It's not the fate of the universe at stake. This is the fate of family. And what we're going to see is sort of the beginnings of the origin for not only Maya Lopez but then also this sort of seismic sort of fracturing event that's going to affect her entire family. And that we're going to see has ripples and consequences throughout the entire show." 

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

