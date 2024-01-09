Marvel's Echo First Reactions Surface Online: "Brutal and Violent"
The first reactions for Marvel's Echo applaud the series as Marvel's most violent yet.
Marvel's Echo is now just hours from release, and the first reactions from critics have surfaced online. As expected from the show's marketing efforts, many critics are pointing out the show's adult tone as a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Distancing itself from the rest of the MCU, other applause has surfaced for both Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio for their roles as Echo/Maya Lopez and Kingpin. Others are high on the fact it's a character-driven, small-scale story.
"Thematically, this show is sort of an exploration of trauma, how we deal with it, how we cope with it, how it affects us, how we affect it, how it affects those around us," Echo helmer Sydney Freeland previously said of the show. "The theme of the show is very much, we're trying to be street, we're operating a little more on a street level sort of view. These aren't cosmic consequences. It's not the fate of the universe at stake. This is the fate of family. And what we're going to see is sort of the beginnings of the origin for not only Maya Lopez but then also this sort of seismic sort of fracturing event that's going to affect her entire family. And that we're going to see has ripples and consequences throughout the entire show."
Rockstar
#Echo is phenomenal!
Packed with action, culture, and a fresh look at the street level of the MCU. Echo is a truly enjoyable ride that makes me more excited than ever for Marvel’s new Spotlight series. Alaqua Cox is a rockstar ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bLgkJ8hjPS— Fat Thor – Black Lives Matter (@The_FatThor) January 9, 2024
Unflinching and Relentless
#Echo is BRUTAL, UNFLINCHING & RELENTLESS. Alaqua Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio bring a level of RAWNESS and DEPTH to the MCU not seen since the Daredevil series. Its storytelling is intricate and captivating, while the action is rich & ruthless, making it the first must-watch of 2024. pic.twitter.com/lsfx43e7Gu— Anthony • The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) January 9, 2024
Focused and Gripping
#ECHO is a focused and gripping story that seamlessly intertwines brutal action, great characters, and powerful explorations of the indigenous community. Alaqua Cox rocks and shines a spotlight into a new corner of the MCU. The return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin is legendary. pic.twitter.com/K02opRkt3T— Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) January 9, 2024
Gritty Good Time
ECHO-O-O#Echo is an action-packed, gritty good time! Alaqua Cox is a great lead and the incorporation of family, ASL, and Native American tribes is dynamite! KINGPIN IS BACK!
But pacing feels rushed, taking away from some of the charm and characters.
FULL REVIEW TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/SZxD0MXnFH— Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) January 9, 2024
Truly Fantastic
I was fortunate enough to get the chance to screen the first 3 episodes of #Echo this past week. Alaqua Cox seamlessly conveys Maya Lopez’s pain, anger and ambition through non-verbal communication. The show’s use of ASL is truly fantastic. Looking forward to seeing how it ends! pic.twitter.com/d15i47RDTT— Mark (@MarkPiselli13) January 9, 2024
Brutal and Violent
#ECHO is as BRUTAL and VIOLENT as they come. A story rooted in its Indigenous heritage, carried by the powerful performances of Alaqua Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio. It takes a bit of time to get started but once it hits… it HITS! pic.twitter.com/IoiBESROe4— Shahbaz 🍉 The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) January 9, 2024
Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.
Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.prev