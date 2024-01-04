Marvel Studios Producer Addresses New Disney+ Show Release Strategy

Marvel Studios and Disney+ are starting to get creative when it comes to releasing new TV shows. Loki's second season retained a weekly format and was moved to a prime release time at night, allowing everyone to watch together. The new season of What If...? saw a new episode released every day over a nine-day stretch throughout the holidays. Next, Marvel's Echo will see all five of its episodes released at the same time, debuting simultaneously on both Disney+ and Hulu.

These different release strategies are providing new ways for fans to connect with the Marvel shows, and allowing Marvel Studios more flexibility with the kind of stories being pursued. Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of Echo's premiere, producer Richie Palmer opened up about the differing releases and how they're helping the studio creatively.

"It allows us an opportunity to kind of go ideas first. Find characters from the comics, whether they're established characters like Daredevil or new characters like Maya, and kind of get to jut tell awesome stories that are totally different from one another," Palmer explained.

"So getting to tell a gritty grounded violent story for Maya in the next couple of years, we'll see some completely different with another new character from the comics. And that to me is the most fun part of the future of Marvel, especially on the television side. But that's the opportunities that are being award to us right now, that we get to do all those different things. And like What If...?, like you mentioned, can be released over nine nights over the holidays and this awesome multiverse animated series that is so kick-ass and big. And then we get to tell a grounded gritty story in one night with Maya Lopez. Getting to do those different things is the best part of the future."

It'll be interesting to see how Echo performs with its simultaneous release, if the Hulu audience is as connected to the Marvel series as those on Disney+. The recent Goosebumps series had a similar strategy, though it was rolled out over several weeks.

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.