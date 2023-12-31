Marvel's Echo Featurette Teases War With Kingpin

A war is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that the franchise hasn't seen in quite some time. A new featurette released in support of Echo teases the grounded nature of the series, showing Alaqua Cox's eponymous vigilante as she bloodily beats and brutalizes various pieces of Kingpin's criminal empire.

Cox, Kingpin's Vincent D'Onofrio, and director Sydney Freeland are all included in the behind-the-scenes look, with Cox saying that her character "learned everything she did from Kingpin." D'Onofrio went on to explain how the show is more grounded in tone, saying the series is "intense."

Freeland previously said the series focused on Maya Lopez's personal traumas growing up, causing the series to have more adult tones than initially intended.

"Thematically, this show is sort of an exploration of trauma, how we deal with it, how we cope with it, how it affects us, how we affect it, how it affects those around us," Freeland shared at a press event earlier this month. "The theme of the show is very much, we're trying to be street, we're operating a little more on a street level sort of view. These aren't cosmic consequences. It's not the fate of the universe at stake. This is the fate of family. And what we're going to see is sort of the beginnings of the origin for not only Maya Lopez but then also this sort of seismic sort of fracturing event that's going to affect her entire family. And that we're going to see has ripples and consequences throughout the entire show."

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Every episode of Echo will be released both on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously on January 9, 2024.

