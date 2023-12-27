Marvel Studios Releases New Kingpin Echo Teaser

Echo is just two weeks away and Marvel is already teasing Kingpin's role in the series. On social media, the Marvel Studios account reminded fans that Alaqua Cox's return is imminent. Vincent D'Onofrio is along as Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox soars into the series as Daredevil. In the newest teaser, Kingpin asks our protagonist who the real monster is? Both of them have done terrible things to get their way. Marvel fans were introduced to Echo in Hawkeye when she was Fisk's personal muscle. By the end of that series she had a major confrontation with Kingpin and left him significantly worse for wear. But, now, it seems a reunion of sorts is in order.

Last year, ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt spoke to D'Onofrio about getting asked to come back in Hawkeye. "[I was approached] earlier this year," the Kingpin actor began. "Kevin called me and of course I said, 'Hell yeah.' I was told from my representatives that he [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] wanted my phone number and he called me directly."My first thought was 'Wow, maybe he's gonna invite me to the MCU,' and that's what he did immediately. He started talking about Hawkeye."

What Do You Have To Watch For Echo? Nothing.

For people out there who might be on the fence about jumping aboard another MCU TV show, there's good news. As a part of Marvel Studios's new Spotlight banner, there's minimal prep necessary for Echo. In fact, you could go into the entire show cold and not miss a beat. Now, being familiar with things like Charlie Cox as Daredevil or the Hawkeye series might deepen some enjoyment for you, but they're absolutely not necessary. Marvel Studios is hoping g this more standalone take on their stories might help welcome some people back into the fold.

"Yeah, our hope is that you don't need to have seen any other Marvel show before because – so obviously we have to establish ourselves in the MCU – but then we quickly make our own path," director Sydney Freeland said at a Echo press event ComicBook.com attended. "So it is tough because I've seen so much of the market content, I'm so familiar with Hawkeye. It was something we're very conscious of, I'll say that much. But the goal is that, hopefully, you don't have to have seen anything coming into this."

Echo Is Very Much TV-MA

A lot of the Marvel Studios movies and shows have stayed onto a PG or PG-13 track. This is not the case for Echo. So, the violence is up a level from other MCU fare. Now, this isn't The Boys or anything like that. Fans who have been clamoring for a more adult approach from the studio will have something to smile about though.

"It's our first TV-MA show, so it's a little on the grittier side for Marvel," executive producer Brad Winderbaum said during the trailer event for Echo. "And I think again, shows kind of the breadth of what Marvel's capable of. And certainly something, again, if you know the comics and know the history, it feels very in line, but is kind of a new direction for the brand, especially on Disney+. And to that end, it's going to be, for many reasons, going to be simultaneously released on Disney+ and Hulu."

"We wanted very adamantly to show that these are people in our show," Freeland continued. "They bleed, they die, they get killed, and there are real-world consequences. And again, talking, it's not the fate of the universe at stake because I think once you go that broad, you can sort of lose sight a little bit. And so that kind of dictated the tone a little bit."

Are you excited for Echo? Let us know down in the comments!