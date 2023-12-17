Marvel Reveals Daredevil's New MCU Suit

Daredevil is on his way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After appearing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is set to get his own series in the form of Daredevil: Born Again. Before that, however, the character will appear in Echo, the next live-action series due out from Marvel Studios. In fact, the fan-favorite character got his time to shine in the latest trailer for the Alaqua Cox-starring show.

During the teaser, Daredevil and Echo fight as the former is seen donning what looks to be an entirely new suit. While the character was seen in the trailer for the first show, he was largely shrouded in lighting that made it difficult to see if he was wearing the same yellow and scarlet suit seen in She-Hulk. Now, with different lighting, it looks like his suit is the red and black version he wore in the Netflix series. See the trailer for yourself below.

How much does Daredevil appear in Echo?

Given Echo filmmakers have previously said the series examines Echo's personal traumas at length, it's unlikely the Man Without Fear will play a major role in the show.

"Thematically, this show is sort of an exploration of trauma, how we deal with it, how we cope with it, how it affects us, how we affect it, how it affects those around us," Echo director Sydney Freeland shared earlier this month. "The theme of the show is very much, we're trying to be street, we're operating a little more on a street level sort of view. These aren't cosmic consequences. It's not the fate of the universe at stake. This is the fate of family. And what we're going to see is sort of the beginnings of the origin for not only Maya Lopez but then also this sort of seismic sort of fracturing event that's going to affect her entire family. And that we're going to see has ripples and consequences throughout the entire show."

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Every episode of Echo will be released both on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously on January 9, 2024.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.