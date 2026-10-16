Marvel Just Spoiled Paul Bettany’s Secret MCU Role, And It Means He’s Beaten Robert Downey Jr. in 1 Record

There are a handful of actors who have taken on multiple roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Gemma Chan as Sersi in Eternals and Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Ying Nan in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This December will see Robert Downey Jr. join that exclusive club when he officially takes on the part of Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, adding it alongside his Tony Stark role. Marvel just made a surprising reveal, though, one that not only confirms another actor has lapped Downey and the others, but perhaps set an MCU record.

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Before VisionQuest premiered its first episodes, there was already some hubbub that the series would finally pay off a major MCU Easter Egg and bring Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch character, into the franchise. The first episodes of the series, now streaming on Disney+, further hinted at it, but a new trailer for VisionQuest‘s new episodes outright reveals his place. In the footage, not only do we get a first look at Hammond, but we see that he’s being played by none other than Paul Bettany as well, and it’s not the only role he has that just got spoiled.

VisionQuest Reveals Paul Bettany’s Two Secret Characters

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The breadcrumbs Marvel has left teasing the arrival of the android Human Torch (who predates Johnny Storm in comics by two decades) have not been subtle. Even in the second episode of VisionQuest‘s premiere, we saw an image of a character emolated by fire whom Vision referred to as the “first,” meaning a synthetic person. Despite all that, it’s still surprising that Marvel would not only reveal a first look at the MCU Jim Hammond/Human Torch, but also confirm that Bettany will seemingly play the role.

As noted, though, it’s not the only character that the footage reveals as one of Paul Bettany’s credits. In the quick montage of footage, the shot of Human Torch is followed by a look at another (seemingly human) character played by Bettany, as well as a new shot of him as Vision. These cuts are meant to show a juxtaposition between these three roles, but in the end what it confirms now is that Bettany may also be playing the scientist, Professor Phineas Horton, who created the Human Torch.

All that in mind, it seems like Marvel not only just spoiled Bettany’s two secret characters from the series, but also confirmed that he has basically set a Marvel record. With four characters to his name, it seems like Paul Bettany might have become the MCU star who plays the most individual characters. Between J.A.R.V.I.S., Vision, The Human Torch, and now Phineat Hortan, Bettany has four characters to his name. Not only has he lapped Robert Downey Jr.’s two, but he may have very well reached a level that no one else will match.

New episodes of VisionQuest premiere every Tuesday on Disney+.